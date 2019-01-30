What’s next for ex-Boise State star, Marsing grad McClellin? He talks new gig, Patriots

Former Boise State standout Shea McClellin joined The 208 Podcast this week, and the timing was not a coincidence.
McClellin won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, so he stopped by to talk about his experience playing in football’s biggest game, the pomp and circumstance of at all and what makes the Patriots’ dynasty rolling.
Plus, he tells us what’s next as he moves from his home state of Idaho for new opportunities, and we hear some great insight from his experiences as a pro prospect and what he experienced with the Patriots and the Bears in his playing career.
Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.
Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.
