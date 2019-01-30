Boise State Football

What’s next for ex-Boise State star, Marsing grad McClellin? He talks new gig, Patriots

By Dave Southorn

January 30, 2019 04:23 PM

Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back

Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions.
By
Up Next
Former Boise State star and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin sat down with the Idaho Statesman Saturday after a meet and greet in Meridian. He talked about why he comes back to Boise and answered some rapid-fire questions.
By

Former Boise State standout Shea McClellin joined The 208 Podcast this week, and the timing was not a coincidence.

McClellin won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, so he stopped by to talk about his experience playing in football’s biggest game, the pomp and circumstance of at all and what makes the Patriots’ dynasty rolling.

Plus, he tells us what’s next as he moves from his home state of Idaho for new opportunities, and we hear some great insight from his experiences as a pro prospect and what he experienced with the Patriots and the Bears in his playing career.

Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.

Dave Southorn, the Idaho Statesman’s Boise State sports reporter, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust are the hosts of the weekly podcast “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.”

Dave Southorn

Dave Southorn is a 2004 graduate from the University of Colorado. He has covered Boise State athletics since 2005, and worked at the Idaho Statesman since 2013. He’s won multiple Idaho Press Club awards and once won a contest designing a play for the Seattle Seahawks.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  