No surprise: Kellen Moore quickly moving up the NFL coaching ranks in Dallas

To the surprise of almost no one in the Treasure Valley, former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore has quickly made a name for himself as a coach, spending this season as the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach.
Dallas recently fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, with whom Moore has worked all but one year since his NFL playing career began in 2012. Moore will remain on the staff, but his future role is unclear.
The Cowboys recently hired ex-quarterback Jon Kitna for an undetermined role. The ex-Boise State great is rumored to be in line to be either the new offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator. Moore is running the NFC’s offense at the Pro Bowl.
In this week’s 208 Podcast, Dave Southorn and Jay Tust talk about Moore’s rise, Boise State basketball, changes to the Broncos’ football staff, and even take a dip into the world of the MLB.
Listen this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.
Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.
