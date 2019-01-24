Boise State Football

No surprise: Kellen Moore quickly moving up the NFL coaching ranks in Dallas

By Dave Southorn

January 24, 2019 02:02 PM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Kellen Moore talks to quarterbacks Dalton Sturm (1) and Cooper Rush (7) during training camp in Oxnard, Calif.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Kellen Moore talks to quarterbacks Dalton Sturm (1) and Cooper Rush (7) during training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Kellen Moore talks to quarterbacks Dalton Sturm (1) and Cooper Rush (7) during training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

To the surprise of almost no one in the Treasure Valley, former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore has quickly made a name for himself as a coach, spending this season as the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach.

Dallas recently fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, with whom Moore has worked all but one year since his NFL playing career began in 2012. Moore will remain on the staff, but his future role is unclear.

The Cowboys recently hired ex-quarterback Jon Kitna for an undetermined role. The ex-Boise State great is rumored to be in line to be either the new offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator. Moore is running the NFC’s offense at the Pro Bowl.

In this week’s 208 Podcast, Dave Southorn and Jay Tust talk about Moore’s rise, Boise State basketball, changes to the Broncos’ football staff, and even take a dip into the world of the MLB.

Listen this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.

Dave Southorn, the Idaho Statesman’s Boise State sports reporter, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust are the hosts of the weekly podcast “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.”

Dave Southorn

Dave Southorn is a 2004 graduate from the University of Colorado. He has covered Boise State athletics since 2005, and worked at the Idaho Statesman since 2013. He’s won multiple Idaho Press Club awards and once won a contest designing a play for the Seattle Seahawks.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  