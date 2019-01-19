Former Boise State QB Brett Rypien sharp, throws TD pass as West wins at Shrine Game

Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien threw a touchdown pass in the West’s 21-17 win Saturday in the East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Rypien started for the West and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to LSU running back Nick Brossette on the game’s first drive. He finished 10-of-14 for 134 yards with the score.
Twenty-five other Boise State players have appeared in the Shrine Game, including current pros Charles Leno Jr. (Bears) and Tyrone Crawford (Cowboys).
