Former Boise State QB Brett Rypien sharp, throws TD pass as West wins at Shrine Game

By Dave Southorn

January 19, 2019 04:13 PM

Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien threw a touchdown pass in the West’s 21-17 win Saturday in the East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Rypien started for the West and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to LSU running back Nick Brossette on the game’s first drive. He finished 10-of-14 for 134 yards with the score.

Twenty-five other Boise State players have appeared in the Shrine Game, including current pros Charles Leno Jr. (Bears) and Tyrone Crawford (Cowboys).

