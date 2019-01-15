Add another accolade to Vander Esch’s outstanding debut: Cowboy is Pro Bowl-bound

Considering how his rookie year went, it would not be long until Leighton Vander Esch was going to play in a Pro Bowl. He didn’t have to wait long — on Tuesday, he was named to the NFC squad after Carolina’s Luke Kuechly pulled out because of injury.
The 19th overall pick in last April’s draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Vander Esch had 140 tackles and two interceptions this season. The inside linebacker is the first Dallas defensive rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl roster since 1981 and just the third in team history.
A former Boise State standout and Salmon River High graduate, Vander Esch was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press earlier this month. The Cowboys’ staff will coach the NFC. He will join Dallas teammate and fellow ex-Bronco DeMarcus Lawrence on the team.
Vander Esch is the sixth Boise State player to be named to the Pro Bowl, joining Lawrence, Ryan Clady, Quintin Mikell, Doug Martin and Jay Ajayi.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful for the way things have gone, but it’s only the start ... it’s only the beginning,” Vander Esch said following the Cowboys’ regular season home finale Dec. 23.
Comments