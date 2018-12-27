Boise State’s Harsin will be guest on ESPN for expanded coverage of Orange Bowl

Boise State’s Bryan Harsin is one of eight football coaches chosen to participate in ESPN’s expanded coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Saturday.
Harsin will join Boston College’s Steve Addazio, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards and TCU’s Gary Patterson in the “Coaches Film Room” for the Capital One Orange Bowl at 6 p.m. MT on Saturday between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma.
The Coaches Film Room will be available on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App and will be broadcast from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut.
The broadcast will feature a live feed as head coaches watch the game and offer a strategic breakdown of the action.
North Carolina’s Mack Brown, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson, Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson and Memphis’ Mike Norvell will be in the film room for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame. That semifinal starts at 2 p.m. MT on Saturday.
