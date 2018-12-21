‘Extra motivation’: Boise State relishes bowl opportunity against Power Five team

Boise State did not rise up to college football legitimacy simply by rolling over Big West, WAC and Mountain West teams.
Instead, the Broncos proved that the “little guy” could more than handle its own against the larger conferences, with Fiesta Bowl victories and wins over Pac-12 teams in the regular season.
With that a key part of the Boise State DNA, the opportunity to face an ACC opponent in Wednesday’s First Responder Bowl is exciting. The Broncos, who are favored by 2 points, will play Boston College (7-5) at 11:30 a.m.
“We are always the underdog school, so we’re going to go in there with that mentality,” sophomore cornerback Avery Williams said.
Since the start of the 2006 season, Boise State is 15-9 against Power Five conference schools. But that record is 1-4 since losing the 2016 Cactus Bowl against Baylor.
The Broncos defeated at least one Power Five team in coach Bryan Harsin’s first four seasons, and the Eagles give them a chance to make it one in all five of his years.
“We want to play the best competition, Power Five, whatever it is ... you want that opportunity,” Harsin said.
As one of six games pitting a Power Five opponent against a Group of Five opponent, the First Responder Bowl gives the Broncos a shot that is becoming a little more rare these days.
After losing the Mountain West championship game, Boise State’s postseason destination was up in the air. But the team is happy with how it worked out.
“They’re a great opponent, and I think we got the best one we could have in the situation we’re in,” senior quarterback Brett Rypien said.
Boise State is 5-2 against Power Five teams in bowl games the past dozen years, starting with the famous 2007 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma. For the program, Power Five wins are obviously important — and Harsin gets a bonus for each one he gets in the regular season — as they give the Broncos the chance to test themselves against the teams from the bigger leagues.
“I think there’s a little extra motivation, it’s on national TV, they’re in one of the best conferences in the country,” Rypien said. “It’s going to be awesome; it’ll be a great environment.”
NEWS AND NOTES: The Broncos landed in Dallas early Friday afternoon. They will practice Saturday on SMU’s grass practice field in preparation of playing at the Cotton Bowl, and will be hosted by the Dallas Mavericks’ esports team for an event Saturday night. ... The team’s bowl gifts include a commemorative football, a titanium RFID-blocking wallet, and a a trip to the ubiquitous gift suite. The maximum gift value is $550. ... Junior safety Kekoa Nawahine was one of three nominees for ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s “Herbie” Award for “Throwback Player.” He lost out to Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Nawahine’s 71 tackles leads the team.
First Responder Bowl
Who: Boise State (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5)
When: 11:30 a.m. MT Wednesday
Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas (grass, 92,100)
TV: ESPN (Lowell Galindo, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Series: Boston College leads 1-0 (beat Boise State 27-21 in 2005 MPC Computers Bowl)
Vegas line: Boise State by 2
Weather: Low 60s, rainy, 15 mph winds
