Did Boise State alum deserve an ejection for this ‘punch’ in NFL game?

Cornerback Jamar Taylor was ejected from the Denver Broncos’ game Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.
Playing against his former team, Taylor was flagged for unnecessary roughness after he threw a punch at Browns wide receiver Breshad Perriman in the third quarter.
Once the flag was thrown, Taylor mocked Perriman for his reaction to the punch, which did not appear to make significant contact.
The two players continued to argue, and Perriman eventually received an unsportsmanlike penalty. Only Taylor was ejected.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Denver led Cleveland 13-10 after the third quarter but ended up losing 17-16.
Taylor’s ejection left the Broncos with only two healthy cornerbacks.
Taylor was signed by the Broncos on Dec. 4. He played the first 10 games of the season with the Arizona Cardinals and was released on Nov. 19.
Taylor previously played two seasons with the Browns from 2016-17. He was a second-round pick out of Boise State by the Miami Dolphins in 2013.
Lawrence makes Pro Bowl
Former Boise State standout DeMarcus Lawrence was chosen for the Pro Bowl for the second year in a row.
The Dallas defensive end leads the Cowboys in sacks (8.5) and quarterback pressures (34) this season.
Lawrence was one of five Cowboys to make the NFC squad, joining cornerback Byron Jones, offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith and running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Notes: The Arizona Cardinals brought cornerback Jonathan Moxey (Boise State) back to their practice squad Tuesday. ... Former Stanford defensive end Eric Cotton (Columbia High) was added to the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad on Tuesday.
Comments