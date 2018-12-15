Boise State receivers use ‘Texas bond’ to excel, and are eager to play at home in bowl

When the Boise State football team’s bowl destination was announced, coach Bryan Harsin said the eight native Texans on the roster “perked up.”
But at least one already knew, because as excited as sophomore wide receiver CT Thomas was to be playing back home in Dallas, his mom was even more so, seeing a few early reports that had leaked out.
“My phone was blowing up, I saw my mom kept calling and I’m hoping nothing bad happened,” said Thomas, who stepped out of the banquet to talk to her, quickly hearing the news was good. “... I was happy as ever, then teachers started hitting me up, elementary teachers, old coaches that wanted to see me play.”
Playing in Dec. 26’s First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl was not only a fit for the Broncos since they get to play an ACC opponent in Boston College, but for those Broncos to play near home, it means a lot.
The eight Broncos who hail from Texas are Thomas, sophomore wide receiver Octavius Evans, freshman wide receiver Stefan Cobbs, junior wide receiver Akilian Butler, junior quarterback Jaylon Henderson, freshman linebacker Brandon Hawkins, sophomore running back Robert Mahone and freshman nose tackle Scale Igiehon.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for us, we haven’t played in Texas, and that’s obviously a big recruiting area for us,” Harsin said.
For Thomas and his fellow Dallas native wide receiver, Butler, they also have played in the historic venue before, and both are looking to change the outcome.
“My last (high school) game, I played in the Cotton Bowl and I lost, so I’ve always had a sour taste in my mouth,” Butler said.
Added Thomas, who once played in the stadium playing Pop Warner: “I never thought I’d play in Dallas again. ... I think I lost, so I’ve got to get a ‘W’ in that bowl.”
Both Thomas and Butler said they are currently working to find ways to get extra tickets for family and friends that want to be at the game, each estimating about 30 to 50.
And they’re sure to have a fun cheering section, as the duo is among the most reliable faces to bring energy onto the practice field. Their camaraderie is unique, in a big/little brother sort of way — Butler sometimes refers to Thomas “my son” or calls him “Junior.”
“We have a little Texas bond because we’re from the same part, we’ve seen some of the same stuff,” Thomas said. “... It’s a great feeling to know I’ll always have someone that came from (the same) background that made it where I am right now.”
What helps their friendship, too, is the fact they both have been key parts of the Boise State passing attack, together. Thomas is third on the team with 41 receptions and 535 yards. Twenty of his catches have been on third or fourth down, 19 resulting in first downs.
“The defense tells me I’m the third-down guy, I feel like it’s no pressure, because every catch I treat as my last catch,” Thomas said. “... First down, third down, fourth down, if the ball’s thrown my way, CT’s trying to catch it.”
Butler has appreciated being able to contribute as much as anyone. He had seven catches in his first 22 career games before a torn ACL on Sept. 9, 2017, at Washington State. Yet he came back strong as ever — he’s hauled in 25 catches for 204 yards and his first two receiving touchdowns this season.
It will only be the second bowl game in which he’s been able to play, as he broke his collarbone late in the 2015 season as a true freshman.
“It means everything just to compete, to play a full, healthy season,” Butler said. “To contribute to my team, actually know I can help my team win and do things to help them win, it means a lot to me.”
From high schools about 15 miles apart, both playing the same position, both similar-sized (Butler is 5-foot-10, Thomas 5-8), they became quick friends, and continue to push one another far from home.
“We’re really close. We always have that relationship where if he’s slacking, then I pick him up, if I’m slacking, he picks me up,” Butler said. “We always compete, we’re always laughing, always enjoying ourselves, but we always get our work done.”
First Responder Bowl
Who: Boise State (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5)
When: 11:30 a.m. MT Wednesday, Dec. 26
Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas (92,100)
TV: ESPN (Lowell Galindo, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Who: BYU (6-6) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
When: 2 p.m. Friday
Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise (36,387)
TV: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Alex Corddry)
