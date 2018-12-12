Cowboys’ Lawrence, Crawford share their love of bikes with Dallas-area kids

Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford said earlier this year that they ride bikes together every Tuesday as part of their training regimen.
The former Boise State standouts helped pass on a bit of that bicycle joy to Dallas area youths on Monday.
Crawford and Lawrence surprised 100 children at the East Dallas Boys and Girls Club with free bikes from Academy Sports and Outdoors, according to a story from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“Our Boise days, we didn’t have no transportation,” Lawrence told Fox 4 News in Dallas. “So once we got bikes for our bowl gifts, that was our way back and forth to school.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Each bike delivered to the academy cost about $60 and included a helmet. The children who received the bikes as an early Christmas present ranged in age from 4 to 10.
“Today, you don’t see a lot of kids out on the block riding their bikes, and when you do it’s always good to see,” Crawford told the Star-Telegram. “The blessing from Academy today to the Boys and Girls Club helps spread that message to get out there and be active on your bike.”
Both players said biking helped them in their careers.
“It’s just an enjoyable moment,” Lawrence said. “ It’s a blessing to be able to come out here and share with the kids what we have. It’s something Tyrone and I do on a weekly basis. We feel (biking) has helped out in our careers. Making sure we stay up with our cardio and endurance. The bike helps you with that.”
Saints’ Hill blocks a punt
Idaho native Taysom Hill has already completed a pass, run for a touchdown, caught a pass, returned kicks and recorded a tackle on special teams this season for the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
You can add blocked punt to that list.
The versatile quarterback from Highland High in Pocatello blocked Tampa Bay punter Bryan Anger’s kick in the third quarter Sunday, and the Saints recovered the ball on the Bucs’ 30-yard line. The Saints were down 14-3 at the time, but the play sparked a 25-0 scoring run that led to a 28-14 victory.
“That ranks right up there for me,” Hill told Nola.com. “Blocked punts are pretty rare in this league. To have a game-changing play like that, it will definitely be a memorable moment for me.”
Hill was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday for the play.
Comments