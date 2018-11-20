Boise State alum loses his job, leaving 19 players with Idaho ties on NFL active rosters

The Arizona Cardinals defense allowed Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders to march 63 yards with no timeouts for a game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday.
The 23-21 loss put the Cardinals in a three-way tie for the worst record in the NFL at 2-8, and first-year head coach Steve Wilks decided personnel changes were in order.
Former Boise State cornerback Jamar Taylor was among the first victims to be cut, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Taylor got beat by Raiders tight end Jared Cook for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday.
Arizona acquired Taylor in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in May. He played in 10 games for the Cardinals, including three starts, and made 17 tackles with one pass breakup.
There were 32 players with Idaho ties on NFL rosters when preseason action started. That number is down to 19 on either active rosters or practice squads after Week 11. Four players are on injured reserve.
BOISE STATE
RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles (injured reserve)
LB Kamalei Correa, No. 44 Tennessee Titans
DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys
S George Iloka, No. 23 Minnesota Vikings
DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears
RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders
RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 Denver Broncos (practice squad)
OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 76 Indianapolis Colts (practice squad)
C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos (injured reserve)
CB Orlando Scandrick, No. 22 Kansas City Chiefs
S Darian Thompson, No. 20 Dallas Cowboys
LB Tanner Vallejo, No. 54 Cleveland Browns
LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)
IDAHO
OT Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins
OL Mike Iupati, No. 76 Arizona Cardinals
DE Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Arizona Cardinals
RB Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants
LB Korey Toomer, No. 56 Green Bay Packers
IDAHO STATE
TE Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints
OL Evan Smith, No. 62 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injured reserve)
HIGH SCHOOL
QB Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints
Note: Quarterback Brock Osweiler of the Miami Dolphins was born in Coeur d’Alene.
