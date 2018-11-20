Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick, top, and cornerback Jamar Taylor tackle Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman during the first half Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick, top, and cornerback Jamar Taylor tackle Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman during the first half Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin AP
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick, top, and cornerback Jamar Taylor tackle Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman during the first half Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin AP

Boise State Football

Boise State alum loses his job, leaving 19 players with Idaho ties on NFL active rosters

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

November 20, 2018 09:55 PM

The Arizona Cardinals defense allowed Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders to march 63 yards with no timeouts for a game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday.

The 23-21 loss put the Cardinals in a three-way tie for the worst record in the NFL at 2-8, and first-year head coach Steve Wilks decided personnel changes were in order.

Former Boise State cornerback Jamar Taylor was among the first victims to be cut, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Taylor got beat by Raiders tight end Jared Cook for a touchdown in the first quarter Sunday.

Arizona acquired Taylor in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in May. He played in 10 games for the Cardinals, including three starts, and made 17 tackles with one pass breakup.

There were 32 players with Idaho ties on NFL rosters when preseason action started. That number is down to 19 on either active rosters or practice squads after Week 11. Four players are on injured reserve.

BOISE STATE

RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles (injured reserve)

LB Kamalei Correa, No. 44 Tennessee Titans

DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys

S George Iloka, No. 23 Minnesota Vikings

DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears

RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders

RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 Denver Broncos (practice squad)

OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 76 Indianapolis Colts (practice squad)

C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos (injured reserve)

CB Orlando Scandrick, No. 22 Kansas City Chiefs

S Darian Thompson, No. 20 Dallas Cowboys

LB Tanner Vallejo, No. 54 Cleveland Browns

LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)

IDAHO

OT Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

OL Mike Iupati, No. 76 Arizona Cardinals

DE Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Arizona Cardinals

RB Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants

LB Korey Toomer, No. 56 Green Bay Packers

IDAHO STATE

TE Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints

OL Evan Smith, No. 62 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injured reserve)

HIGH SCHOOL

QB Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints

Note: Quarterback Brock Osweiler of the Miami Dolphins was born in Coeur d’Alene.

  Comments  