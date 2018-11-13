Boise State Curtis Weaver (99) gets pumped up for the Broncos’ Mountain West football game against Fresno State Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State Curtis Weaver (99) gets pumped up for the Broncos’ Mountain West football game against Fresno State Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State Football

Boise State makes first 2018 appearance in College Football Playoff rankings

By Dave Southorn

November 13, 2018 05:21 PM

Boise State was ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, the Broncos’ first time in the CFP this season.

Other Group of Five schools ahead of Boise State are No. 11 UCF, No. 23 Utah State and No. 24 Cincinnati. UCF and Cincinnati play Saturday, while the Broncos host Utah State on Nov. 24. The top ranked Group of Five team that wins its conference will earn a berth to a New Year’s Six bowl.

The Broncos, who play at New Mexico on Friday, have appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings at least once every season since the CFP began in 2014.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF WEEK 12 RANKINGS

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklhoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. UCF

12. Syracuse

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Texas

16. Iowa State

17. Kentucky

18. Washington

19. Utah

20. Boston College

21. Mississippi State

22. Northwestern

23. Utah State

24. Cincinnati

25. Boise State

