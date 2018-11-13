Boise State makes first 2018 appearance in College Football Playoff rankings

Boise State was ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, the Broncos’ first time in the CFP this season.
Other Group of Five schools ahead of Boise State are No. 11 UCF, No. 23 Utah State and No. 24 Cincinnati. UCF and Cincinnati play Saturday, while the Broncos host Utah State on Nov. 24. The top ranked Group of Five team that wins its conference will earn a berth to a New Year’s Six bowl.
The Broncos, who play at New Mexico on Friday, have appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings at least once every season since the CFP began in 2014.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF WEEK 12 RANKINGS
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklhoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. UCF
12. Syracuse
13. Florida
14. Penn State
15. Texas
16. Iowa State
17. Kentucky
18. Washington
19. Utah
20. Boston College
21. Mississippi State
22. Northwestern
23. Utah State
24. Cincinnati
25. Boise State
