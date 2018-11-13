Vander Esch records career-high 13 tackles and first NFL interception, then feeds homeless

In his final season at Boise State, Leighton Vander Esch led the Broncos with 141 combined tackles.
Nine games into his rookie season in the NFL, the star from Salmon River High in Riggins is already doing the same with the Dallas Cowboys.
Vander Esch made a team-best 13 tackles in Dallas’ 27-20 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, boosting his season total to a team-leading 76.
The 6-foot-4, 256-pound linebacker also grabbed his first career interception and made a huge tackle of Corey Clement with the Eagles trying to drive for the tying score late in the fourth quarter. On third-and-2 from the Dallas 30 with less than 2 minutes to play, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw a screen pass to Clement, but Vander Esch darted by two blockers to throw Clement for a 5-yard loss. Philadelphia failed to convert the fourth-and-7 play.
“The kid is a beast,” Cowboys safety Jeff Heath told The Dallas Morning News. “I wish I could say it surprises me but it really doesn’t, just seeing how he works, how he practices, his instincts, his athletic ability. That’s the kind of game we know he can play. He’s going to help us a lot down the stretch this season.”
After the Cowboys’ win, Vander Esch was recognized as one of Sunday Night Football’s game ball recipients, and he was interviewed by NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya.
Vander Esch intercepted Wentz on a pass that was intended for Zach Ertz in the first quarter. He is only the third Dallas rookie linebacker since 1999 to have an interception in a game, according to the Cowboys.
“We played an overall good game tonight on all levels,” Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Our rookie linebacker stepped up to a whole different level and I am just proud to see him bring out his full form. I don’t even think that is his full form yet, to be honest, just glad to see him getting his feet under him and loving the game, too.”
And if his on-field performance wasn’t impressive enough, Vander Esch was back in Dallas by 4:30 a.m. Monday to help serve meals at the Salvation Army, according to The Dallas Morning News.
