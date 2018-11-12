Bundle up, Bronco Nation: Boise State’s big home finale vs. Utah State will be a late start

In news that should surprise just about nobody, the Boise State football team will be playing a late-night game at Albertsons Stadium in its regular season finale.
The Mountain West and ESPN announced Monday that Saturday, Nov. 24’s game between Boise State and Utah State will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, to be announced after this weekend’s games.
Provided Boise State beats New Mexico on Friday, the Nov. 24 game will be for the Mountain Division, the winner going to the Mountain West championship game Dec. 1. Utah State (9-1 overall, 6-0 Mountain West) is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and has the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation.
