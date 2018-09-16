Boise State football falls out of AP rankings, stays in coaches’ top 25 after loss

‘We had some bad plays,’ says Harsin. ‘I don’t think you have bad games.’

The No. 17 Boise State football team fell to 2-1 overall with a 44-21 loss at the hands of No. 24 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. Two blocked punts, a missed field goal and seven sacks sank the Broncos’ hope for a win at the Big 12 school.
September 16, 2018 06:21 PM

Coming off a 44-21 loss at Oklahoma State, the Boise State football team fell out of one major poll, but remains in the top 25 in another.

The Broncos are unranked in the Associated Press after being No. 17 going into Saturday’s game at the Cowboys, and fell seven spots to No. 24 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. Oklahoma State jumped nine spots in the AP poll to No. 15 and four spots in the coaches’ poll to No. 15.

Boise State is two spots outside the rankings in the AP poll, with 62 points. BYU, which plays Boise State on Nov. 3, is at No. 25 with 75 points. UCF is the top Group of Five team at No. 16 in the AP.

Next up for Boise State is the Mountain West opener at Wyoming on Sept. 29 following a bye.

