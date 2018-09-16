Boise State football falls out of AP rankings, stays in coaches’ top 25 after loss

Coming off a 44-21 loss at Oklahoma State, the Boise State football team fell out of one major poll, but remains in the top 25 in another.
The Broncos are unranked in the Associated Press after being No. 17 going into Saturday’s game at the Cowboys, and fell seven spots to No. 24 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. Oklahoma State jumped nine spots in the AP poll to No. 15 and four spots in the coaches’ poll to No. 15.
Boise State is two spots outside the rankings in the AP poll, with 62 points. BYU, which plays Boise State on Nov. 3, is at No. 25 with 75 points. UCF is the top Group of Five team at No. 16 in the AP.
Next up for Boise State is the Mountain West opener at Wyoming on Sept. 29 following a bye.
