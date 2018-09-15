Without key senior, Boise State’s Jalen Walker steps up against Oklahoma State

‘We had some bad plays,’ says Harsin. ‘I don’t think you have bad games.’

The No. 17 Boise State football team fell to 2-1 overall with a 44-21 loss at the hands of No. 24 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. Two blocked punts, a missed field goal and seven sacks sank the Broncos’ hope for a win at the Big 12 school.