It’s NFL roster cut day. Which players with Idaho ties will survive?

Former Boise State free safety Darian Thompson started all 16 games for the New York Giants last season.
Thompson won’t make the Giants’ 2018 roster.
A hamstring injury limited Thompson during the preseason, and he received the waived/injured designation from the Giants on Saturday, according to USA Today reporter Art Stapleton.
If Thompson is not picked up by another team, he’ll revert back to the Giants’ injured reserve list.
NFL teams are cutting their rosters from 90 players to 53 on Saturday in preparation for Week 1 of the regular season, which begins Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 6:20 p.m. MT on NBC.
More than two dozen former Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State and Gem State high school football players hope to survive Saturday’s cuts.
Here’s what we know so far:
BOISE STATE
Still on roster:
DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys
CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants
DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)
Waiting to confirm:
RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles
LB Kamalei Correa, No. 46 Tennessee Titans
S George Iloka, No. 28 Minnesota Vikings
OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears
RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders
CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals
OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks
C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos
CB Orlando Scandrick, No. 22 Kansas City Chiefs
CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals
Cut:
S Darian Thompson, New York Giants
LB Tanner Vallejo, Buffalo Bills
S Chanceller James, San Francisco 49ers
RB Jeremy McNichols, San Francisco 49ers
S Jeron Johnson, Dallas Cowboys
IDAHO
Still on roster:
OT Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins
Waiting to confirm:
OL Mike Iupati, No. 76 Arizona Cardinals
DE Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Arizona Cardinals
RB Elijhaa Penny, No. 35 Arizona Cardinals
Cut:
LB Korey Toomer, San Francisco 49ers
IDAHO STATE
Still on roster:
None
Waiting to confirm:
TE Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints
OL Skyler Phillips, No. 63 Seattle Seahawks
OL Evan Smith, No. 62 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HIGH SCHOOL
Still on roster:
None
Waiting to confirm:
QB Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints
OT Josh James (Coeur d’Alene High), No. 61 Buffalo Bills
WR Colby Pearson (Blackfoot High), No. 84 Atlanta Falcons
Note: Quarterback Brock Osweiler of the Miami Dolphins was born in Coeur d’Alene.
Comments