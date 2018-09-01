Boise State Football

September 1, 2018 2:39 PM

It’s NFL roster cut day. Which players with Idaho ties will survive?

By Rachel Roberts

Former Boise State free safety Darian Thompson started all 16 games for the New York Giants last season.

Thompson won’t make the Giants’ 2018 roster.

A hamstring injury limited Thompson during the preseason, and he received the waived/injured designation from the Giants on Saturday, according to USA Today reporter Art Stapleton.

If Thompson is not picked up by another team, he’ll revert back to the Giants’ injured reserve list.

NFL teams are cutting their rosters from 90 players to 53 on Saturday in preparation for Week 1 of the regular season, which begins Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 6:20 p.m. MT on NBC.

More than two dozen former Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State and Gem State high school football players hope to survive Saturday’s cuts.

Here’s what we know so far:

BOISE STATE

Still on roster:

DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys

CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants

DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)

Waiting to confirm:

RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles

LB Kamalei Correa, No. 46 Tennessee Titans

S George Iloka, No. 28 Minnesota Vikings

OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears

RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders

CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals

OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks

C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos

CB Orlando Scandrick, No. 22 Kansas City Chiefs

CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals

Cut:

S Darian Thompson, New York Giants

LB Tanner Vallejo, Buffalo Bills

S Chanceller James, San Francisco 49ers

RB Jeremy McNichols, San Francisco 49ers

S Jeron Johnson, Dallas Cowboys

IDAHO

Still on roster:

OT Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

Waiting to confirm:

OL Mike Iupati, No. 76 Arizona Cardinals

DE Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Arizona Cardinals

RB Elijhaa Penny, No. 35 Arizona Cardinals

Cut:

LB Korey Toomer, San Francisco 49ers

IDAHO STATE

Still on roster:

None

Waiting to confirm:

TE Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints

OL Skyler Phillips, No. 63 Seattle Seahawks

OL Evan Smith, No. 62 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HIGH SCHOOL

Still on roster:

None

Waiting to confirm:

QB Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints

OT Josh James (Coeur d’Alene High), No. 61 Buffalo Bills

WR Colby Pearson (Blackfoot High), No. 84 Atlanta Falcons

Note: Quarterback Brock Osweiler of the Miami Dolphins was born in Coeur d’Alene.

