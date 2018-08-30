Boise State football nabs 2019 commitment who had pair of Pac-12 offers

The Boise State football team picked up its first 2019 recruiting verbal commitment in two months Wednesday night.
Offensive lineman Ben Dooley, from Churchill County High in Fallon, Nev., announced he committed to the Broncos via Twitter.
Dooley is the second offensive lineman in the class, which currently stands at five total members. Dooley was a second-team all-state selection last season. He also had offers from Cal, Washington State, Nevada, San Diego State and UNLV.
Dooley lived in Idaho from first grade until his sophomore year of high school. He finished sixth in 2A at 195 pounds at the Idaho state wrestling championships for Logos School in Moscow. He took second in 3A at 220 pounds for Churchill County at the Nevada state meet in February.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High
STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High
OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 280, Peoria (Ariz.) High
RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 215, Declo High
OL Ben Dooley, 6-5, 279, Fallon (Nev.) Churchill County High
