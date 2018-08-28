Ravens trade ex-Boise State linebacker Correa; 49ers waive safety James

After two years with the Baltimore Ravens, former Boise State linebacker Kamalei Correa is on the move.
On Tuesday, the Ravens traded Correa to the Tennessee Titans for an undisclosed draft pick.
A second-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, Correa never was able to crack the starting lineup full-time, totaling 19 tackles during the regular season in his two years. He started the preseason with a massive game, racking up three sacks against the Bears.
In Nashville, he will be reunited with Dean Pees, who was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator in Correa’s first two seasons. Moving around inside and outside in Baltimore, he likely will be an outside pass rusher for the Titans.
Also in other former Boise State player news, the San Francisco 49ers released safety Chanceller James on Tuesday. James went undrafted in 2017, earned a spot for training camp and performed well, but a torn ACL last August put him on injured reserve. He had been listed third on the depth chart at strong safety before his release.
The deadline for NFL teams to cut down their rosters to 53 is 2 p.m. MT Saturday.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTERS
RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles
LB Kamalei Correa, Tennessee Titans
DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys
CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants
C Marcus Henry, No. 62 Seattle Seahawks
S George Iloka, No. 28 Minnesota Vikings
S Jeron Johnson, No. 29 Dallas Cowboys
DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears
RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders
RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 San Francisco 49ers
CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals
OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks
C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos
CB Orlando Scandrick, No. 22 Kansas City Chiefs
CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals
S Darian Thompson, No. 27 New York Giants
LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
LB Tanner Vallejo, No. 40 Buffalo Bills
WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)
Comments