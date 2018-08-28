In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) runs after an interception against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio.
In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) runs after an interception against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio. Ron Schwane AP
In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) runs after an interception against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio. Ron Schwane AP

Boise State Football

Ravens trade ex-Boise State linebacker Correa; 49ers waive safety James

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

August 28, 2018 11:50 PM

After two years with the Baltimore Ravens, former Boise State linebacker Kamalei Correa is on the move.

On Tuesday, the Ravens traded Correa to the Tennessee Titans for an undisclosed draft pick.

A second-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, Correa never was able to crack the starting lineup full-time, totaling 19 tackles during the regular season in his two years. He started the preseason with a massive game, racking up three sacks against the Bears.

In Nashville, he will be reunited with Dean Pees, who was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator in Correa’s first two seasons. Moving around inside and outside in Baltimore, he likely will be an outside pass rusher for the Titans.

Also in other former Boise State player news, the San Francisco 49ers released safety Chanceller James on Tuesday. James went undrafted in 2017, earned a spot for training camp and performed well, but a torn ACL last August put him on injured reserve. He had been listed third on the depth chart at strong safety before his release.

The deadline for NFL teams to cut down their rosters to 53 is 2 p.m. MT Saturday.

BOISE STATE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTERS

RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles

LB Kamalei Correa, Tennessee Titans

DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys

CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants

C Marcus Henry, No. 62 Seattle Seahawks

S George Iloka, No. 28 Minnesota Vikings

S Jeron Johnson, No. 29 Dallas Cowboys

DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears

RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders

RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 San Francisco 49ers

CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals

OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks

C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos

CB Orlando Scandrick, No. 22 Kansas City Chiefs

CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals

S Darian Thompson, No. 27 New York Giants

LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

LB Tanner Vallejo, No. 40 Buffalo Bills

WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)

  Comments  