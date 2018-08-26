Watch Boise State give scholarship to kicker during practice; Broncos name captains

Haden Hoggarth took a massive leap of faith when he came to Boise State in January 2017.
The kicker had spent two years out of football, did not have a locker of his own, and as a walk-on, knew he may not even be asked to be on the roster in the fall. The Florida native won the starting job and hit 18-of-23 field goals and all 57 extra points last season as a junior.
On Saturday, he lined up for a 60-yard field goal during Fan Fest at Albertsons Stadium. Senior associate athletic director Brad Larrondo was on the public address system, talking about Hoggarth’s accomplishments — but he kept talking, for good reason.
“I’m like ‘why is this guy still talking? I’m trying to hit this field goal,” Hoggarth said. “Then I saw Nicholai (Pitman), my long snapper, turn around and point to me. I was like ‘wait, what?’ Next thing I knew, I got put on scholarship, got tackled by the team.”
Larrondo’s announcement to the crowd drew a big cheer, and it took Hoggarth a second to figure it out. He wound up not having to attempt the kick as the team celebrated.
Hoggarth, a Florida native, said he arrived last year on basically a “one-way ticket” and “it was really weighing on me” as he tried to figure out how to pay for school.
“Getting that scholarship is just putting in place that all the work I put in, it was worth it,” Hoggarth said. “... all the guys know how bad I wanted to be put on one.”
Boise State placed two specialists on scholarship during fall camp — Hoggarth and senior punter Quinn Skillin.
BRONCOS NAME THREE SENIORS CAPTAINS
Boise State announced its three full-time captains Sunday, and all are seniors — quarterback Brett Rypien, STUD end Jabril Frazier and cornerback Tyler Horton. It is the third year in a row Rypien will be a captain.
The Broncos had a trio of captains last season (Rypien, Cedrick Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch) and would rotate the fourth game captain each week.
