Dallas Cowboys keep the pipeline flowing by adding yet another former Boise State player

Jerry Jones just can’t have enough Boise State Broncos around, it seems.
The Dallas Cowboys, already full of Boise State ties on their roster and coaching staff, added another Tuesday in veteran safety Jeron Johnson. Johnson, who went undrafted in the 2011 draft, has played six NFL seasons since with Seattle and Washington. He has not played in a game since 2016.
Johnson played for Seattle from 2011 to 2014 and in 2016, spending 2015 with Washington. He was in training camp with Kansas City in 2016 and Jacksonville in 2017, but did not make the regular season roster for either team. In Seattle, Johnson worked with current Dallas secondary coach Kris Richard. He will provide depth after the team had a pair of injuries at safety last week.
That gives the Cowboys five Boise State players on its current roster — Johnson, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is in his first season as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
Lawrence was asked about the Boise State to Dallas pipeline and what prepares the Broncos so well, telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: “It’s bone-on-bone, blue-collar football.” More Boise State players are on Dallas’ current roster than any other school. USC has four.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTERS
RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles
LB Kamalei Correa, No. 51 Baltimore Ravens
DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys
CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants
S Chanceller James, No. 43 San Francisco 49ers
S Jeron Johnson, Dallas Cowboys
DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears
RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders
RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 San Francisco 49ers
CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals
OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks
C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos
CB Orlando Scandrick, Kansas City Chiefs
CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals
S Darian Thompson, No. 27 New York Giants
LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
LB Tanner Vallejo, No. 40 Buffalo Bills
WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)
