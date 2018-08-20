Boise State football has highest preseason AP ranking in five years, but isn’t atop Group of Five

For the second time in the last five years, the Boise State football team is ranked in the Associated Press preseason top 25, but the Broncos aren’t the top Group of Five team.
Released Monday, Boise State is No. 22 in the preseason poll, its best since 2013. However, UCF, which went undefeated in 2017, is one spot ahead at No. 21.
Boise State had appeared in eight of the previous 13 AP preseason polls, and finished ranked in four of those seasons. The Broncos were also ranked No. 22 in the USA Today coaches’ poll, released Aug. 2.
No Bronco opponent is currently in the preseason top 25, but Troy (two points) and Fresno State (one) received votes. Former Boise State coach Chris Petersen’s Washington team is ranked No. 6, the school’s highest in the preseason since 1977.
Here is the preseason AP poll:
1. Alabama (42 first place votes) 1,505 points
2. Clemson (18) 1,476
3. Georgia 1,350
4. Wisconsin (1) 1,271
5. Ohio State 1,256
6. Washington 1,215
7. Oklahoma 1,173
8. Miami (Fla.) 1,027
9. Auburn 1,013
10. Penn State 1,012
11. Michigan State 877
12. Notre Dame 804
13. Stanford 778
14. Michigan 773
15. USC 543
16. TCU 553
17. West Virginia 511
18. Mississippi State 450
19. Florida State 384
20. Virginia Tech 351
21. UCF 312
22. Boise State 292
23. Texas 216
24. Oregon 148
25. LSU 106
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma State 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas State 10, Iowa State 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas State 1, Fresno State 1.
Here is how I voted:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Washington
6. Wisconsin
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami (Fla.)
9. Michigan State
10. Auburn
11. Penn State
12. Michigan
13. Notre Dame
14. Stanford
15. Mississippi State
16. TCU
17. USC
18. Virginia Tech
19. Florida State
20. Boise State
21. West Virginia
22. Texas
23. UCF
24. Oklahoma State
25. FAU
