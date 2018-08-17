Horton makes big play in Boise State’s second scrimmage; Harsin identifies one freshman standout

Mainly focusing on situational work, the Boise State football team had what coach Bryan Harsin said was a “crisp” second scrimmage of the fall Friday behind closed doors.
The Broncos wrapped up earlier than expected, and Harsin said though there is still work to be done, it was a solid effort.
“They gave what they needed to, that’s why it was crisp, that’s why it was clean,” Harsin said.
Among those who stood out Friday, Harsin pointed to senior quarterback Brett Rypien and junior wide receiver John Hightower, both of whom he also praised after the first scrimmage last Saturday. He also said the Broncos ran the ball “decently,” that the defensive line played well.
Sophomore linebacker Riley Whimpey was a standout, Harsin said, as was senior cornerback Tyler Horton, who had an interception return for a touchdown. Horton could be seen after the scrimmage riding the new Turnover Bike.
Harsin was coy on which true freshmen he expects to play this fall, saying the staff has a good idea, but wouldn’t divulge much. He did, however, say that receiver Khalil Shakir will play immediately. Shakir was the Broncos’ top-rated recruit in the 2018 class.
— Harsin said the special teams played well, noting that senior kicker Haden Hoggarth was 4-for-4 on field goals and sophomore Joel Velazquez was 3-for-3. He said Velazquez’ longest was from 52 yards out. The kickoff specialist would seem to be a long-distance option, and Harsin said that is likely this fall. Hoggarth was 18-of-23 on field goals in 2017, his longest was 41 yards.
“He’ll be out there, we have a long one we gotta go out there and make, I think Haden’s capable of it, Joel can make a longer distance field goal,” Harsin said.
— The Broncos will practice Saturday and Sunday, then resume Tuesday after classes begin to simulate a usual game week. The team’s fan fest will be held Saturday, Aug. 25.
