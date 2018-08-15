Former Boise State quarterback Montell Cozart signs contract with CFL team

Montell Cozart’s one-season impact at Boise State was massive. When the offense struggled early in 2017, he was there to give it a boost. When Brett Rypien played well, Cozart was still an ideal teammate.
A player like that at least deserves a pro shot — and it finally came Tuesday after months of waiting.
The Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League signed the import quarterback after a 7-0 start to the season. In Calgary, he will be coached by a familiar name to Bronco fans. Ryan Dinwiddie, who threw for 9,819 yards for the Broncos from 2000 to 2003, has coached the Stampeders’ quarterbacks the last three seasons.
“When they reached out to me, I started to do some research on the team,” Cozart told the team’s website. “I was like, ‘wow, they’re 7-0, they’re really good.’ “I was talking to coach Dinwiddie, he’s a Boise guy himself, and he was able to tell me that the team is looking really good, but there’s some strides that we can still make. Our team could keep getting better.”
Undrafted, Cozart did not participate in any NFL training camps and had been on the BC Lions’ negotiation list. Once no deal could be reached, he was able to sign elsewhere and quickly was snatched up by Calgary.
Cozart spent his first four collegiate seasons at Kansas, transferring to Boise State last summer as a graduate. He completed 61-of-97 passes for 754 yards with 10 touchdowns to one interception in 2017. He rushed 86 times for 361 yards and four more scores.
Calgary’s next game is Sunday at Saskatchewan. Cozart is currently third on the depth chart behind 2016 CFL MVP Bo Levi Mitchell and second-year pro Nick Arbuckle.
