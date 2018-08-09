Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) runs after an interception against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
These 31 players made names for themselves in Idaho. Now they’re vying for NFL roster spots

By Rachel Roberts

August 09, 2018 10:45 AM

NFL teams will cut their rosters from 90 players to 53 by 2 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Until then, 31 players with Idaho ties will do their best to impress in preseason games, which began Aug. 2 with the Baltimore Ravens’ 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game. Week 1 of the NFL regular season kicks off Sept. 6.

Here are those 31 players:

BOISE STATE

RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles

LB Kamalei Correa, No. 51 Baltimore Ravens

DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys

CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants

S George Iloka, No. 28 Minnesota Vikings

S Chanceller James, No. 43 San Francisco 49ers

S Jeron Johnson, No. 29 Dallas Cowboys

DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears

RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders

RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 San Francisco 49ers

CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals

OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks

C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos

CB Orlando Scandrick, No. 22 Kansas City Chiefs

CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals

S Darian Thompson, No. 27 New York Giants

LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

LB Tanner Vellejo, No. 40 Buffalo Bills

WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)

Iupati photo
Arizona Cardinals guard Mike Iupati (76) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

IDAHO

OT Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

OL Mike Iupati, No. 76 Arizona Cardinals

DE Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Arizona Cardinals

RB Elijhaa Penny, No. 35 Arizona Cardinals

LB Korey Toomer, No. 59 San Francisco 49ers

Josh Hill photo
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89), crosses the goal line on a touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig AP

IDAHO STATE

TE Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints

OL Skyler Phillips, No. 63 Seattle Seahawks

OL Evan Smith, No. 62 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taysom Hill photo
OUT OF CAMERA FILE - New Orleans Saints quarterback and special teams playerTaysom Hill (7) runs downfield during a kickoff in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill AP

HIGH SCHOOL

QB Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints

OT Josh James (Coeur d’Alene High), No. 61 Buffalo Bills

WR Colby Pearson (Blackfoot High), No. 84 Atlanta Falcons

Note: Quarterback Brock Osweiler of the Miami Dolphins was born in Coeur d’Alene.

