These 31 players made names for themselves in Idaho. Now they’re vying for NFL roster spots

NFL teams will cut their rosters from 90 players to 53 by 2 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 1.
Until then, 31 players with Idaho ties will do their best to impress in preseason games, which began Aug. 2 with the Baltimore Ravens’ 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game. Week 1 of the NFL regular season kicks off Sept. 6.
Here are those 31 players:
BOISE STATE
RB Jay Ajayi, No. 26 Philadelphia Eagles
LB Kamalei Correa, No. 51 Baltimore Ravens
DL Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys
CB Donte Deayon, No. 38 New York Giants
S George Iloka, No. 28 Minnesota Vikings
S Chanceller James, No. 43 San Francisco 49ers
S Jeron Johnson, No. 29 Dallas Cowboys
DE Demarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys
OT Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears
RB Doug Martin, No. 28 Oakland Raiders
RB Jeremy McNichols, No. 33 San Francisco 49ers
CB Jonathan Moxey, No. 25 Arizona Cardinals
OL Rees Odhiambo, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks
C Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Denver Broncos
CB Orlando Scandrick, No. 22 Kansas City Chiefs
CB Jamar Taylor, No. 28 Arizona Cardinals
S Darian Thompson, No. 27 New York Giants
LB Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys
LB Tanner Vellejo, No. 40 Buffalo Bills
WR Cedrick Wilson, No. 16 Dallas Cowboys (injured reserve)
IDAHO
OT Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins
OL Mike Iupati, No. 76 Arizona Cardinals
DE Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Arizona Cardinals
RB Elijhaa Penny, No. 35 Arizona Cardinals
LB Korey Toomer, No. 59 San Francisco 49ers
IDAHO STATE
TE Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints
OL Skyler Phillips, No. 63 Seattle Seahawks
OL Evan Smith, No. 62 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HIGH SCHOOL
QB Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints
OT Josh James (Coeur d’Alene High), No. 61 Buffalo Bills
WR Colby Pearson (Blackfoot High), No. 84 Atlanta Falcons
Note: Quarterback Brock Osweiler of the Miami Dolphins was born in Coeur d’Alene.
