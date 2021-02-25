No. 22 San Diego State knocks Boise State out of first place in Mountain West

Boise State guard Derrick Alston Jr., right, shoots against San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam during the second half of their game Thursday in San Diego. AP

San Diego State hammered Boise State in the first half and held off the Broncos’ spirited comeback bid over the final 20 minutes and overtime in a pivotal Mountain West matchup.

The No. 22 Aztecs defeated the Broncos 78-66 on Thursday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego to take over the top spot in the conference standings by virtue of their winning percentage.

Boise State (18-5, 14-4 MW) entered the game averaging a league-low 11.1 turnovers per game, but the Aztecs (18-4, 12-3) forced 12 BSU turnovers in the first half alone, leading to 16 points and a 29-17 halftime lead. San Diego State led by as many as 17 points, 37-20, with 17:37 to go in the second half before the Broncos worked their way back into contention.

Boise State went on a 14-0 run to pull within 52-51 with 7:42 left, and the Broncos eventually tied the game at 58-all with a 3-pointer from Derrick Alston Jr. at the 1:42 mark. Alston scored 22 of his game-high 29 points in the second half and finished 10-for-21 from the floor.

Boise State sophomore point guard RayJ Dennis forced overtime with a triple from the top of the arc with about 10 seconds to play that knotted the game at 63.

But the Broncos ran out of gas in the 5-minute overtime period, getting outscored 15-3. Senior forward Matt Mitchell paced the Aztecs with 24 points and nine rebounds, and senior guard Trey Pulliam matched his career-high with 18 points.

The Broncos must win the second game of the series Saturday to have a chance at claiming the regular-season championship.

That game is schedule for 2 p.m. MT on Saturday at Viejas Arena and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Boise State wraps up its Mountain West regular-season schedule against Fresno State at 5 p.m. Tuesday (CBSSN) at ExtraMile Arena.

The top five teams in the regular-season standings receive a first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament, which is scheduled for March 10-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

