UNLV at Boise State men’s basketball series: How to watch, prediction and odds

For those wondering about the mental state of the Boise State men’s basketball team after losing three of its past four games, coach Leon Rice has some good news.

“There’s no panic to it. When you win, you win for a reason. When you lose, you lose for a reason,” Rice said in a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon. “You try to look at those reasons objectively, and it doesn’t mean there’s big changes ahead. There might be simple changes ahead and small changes, but we know what they are and we know what we have to do. And that’s the great thing about these guys.

“I think we had one of our best practices of the year yesterday. Or maybe since I’ve been here. It was a good one.”

Redshirt senior guard Derrick Alston Jr. was adamant that the Broncos’ recent slump hasn’t derailed the team’s goals. After a second straight loss Sunday to Nevada in a weekend series, Alston said: “I didn’t come back to be second or third. I came back to win the league, and I think we still have an opportunity to do that.”

Alston doubled down on that stance during practice this week leading up to Boise State’s two-game series with UNLV on Thursday (CBS Sports Network) and Saturday (Fox Sports 1) at ExtraMile Arena. Both games tip off at 8 p.m.

“He backed the statement up yesterday, and that’s really a testament to him and how he’s grown as a person, as a player and as a leader, and how much he means to this program,” Rice said. “... It’s one thing to be a really good player. It’s another thing to be a good player and a great leader. ... I always tell these guys over and over again, a coach-led team can be good. A player-led team can be great.”

Utah State leads the Mountain West standings with a record of 11-2. Colorado State (11-3), Boise State (10-3) and San Diego State (8-3) each have three conference losses, making the race for the regular-season title a tight one. After their series with UNLV (5-5), the Broncos host Utah State next week and travel to San Diego State the following week.

“I do like that we’ve got great teams from here on out,” Rice said. “I like that. I think that’s terrific.”

NOTABLES

▪ With three loses in four games, the Broncos received just three points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Broncos did not receive any votes in the USA Today Coaches poll.

▪ Boise State has two players who rank among the top 50 in the nation in individual statistical categories. Sophomore guard RayJ Dennis is tied for No. 44 with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.48. Redshirt junior center Mladen Armus averages 3.06 offensive rebounds per game, good enough for 44th nationally.

▪ Rice can match Bobby Dye’s program-record 213 victories by defeating UNLV on Thursday. He can become the winningest coach in program history with a sweep of UNLV. Dye reached 213 wins in 12 seasons at Boise State. Rice is in his 11th season with the Broncos and has 212 wins.

▪ UNLV is averaging 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, which ranks third in the Mountain West and 41st in the country. Junior guard David Jenkins Jr. ranks second in the conference in both 3-point percentage (43.6) and 3-point field goals per game (2.8). On a national level, those same stats rank 18th and 39th, respectively.

UNLV AT BOISE STATE

When: 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday

Where: ExtraMile Arena

TV: CBS Sports Network (Thursday), Fox Sports 1 (Saturday)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Abe Jackson)

Records: Boise State 14-4, 10-3 MW; UNLV 8-9, 5-5 MW

Series: Boise State 11-10

Last meeting: Boise State won 67-61 on March 5, 2020, at MW Tournament in Las Vegas

Vegas line: Boise State by 11.5

KenPom rating: Boise State 64; UNLV 148

KenPom & ESPN predictions

Ken Pomeroy, who created the popular college basketball statistical website KenPom.com, ranks every Division I team using an adjusted efficiency margin, which Pomeroy defines as the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

According to Pomeroy’s detailed statistical analysis, Boise State has an 83% chance of beating UNLV. His score prediction is a 77-66 BSU victory.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index: Boise State has an 85.6% chance of winning with a predicted point differential of 11.3.

Note: All rankings and stats through Tuesday’s games.