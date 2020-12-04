Boise State women treat ‘Coach P’ to blowout win over Yotes in his 1,000th career game

Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell watches the last quarter of a win last season. His 1,000th career game as a college head coach produced a win Friday night. kjones@idahostatesman.com

With eight true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen outnumbering Boise State’s three returners, most aspects of Friday’s season opener at ExtraMile Arena felt unfamiliar.

Except one.

Coach Gordy Presnell was on the Broncos’ bench for his 1,000th collegiate game, guiding the blue and orange to a 90-43 victory over Caldwell-based College of Idaho, an NAIA squad. Presnell, who is in his 16th season at the helm in Boise and 34th as a head coach, has compiled an overall record of 692-308.

“I love having Coach P as a coach. He cares about everybody,” Boise State junior forward Rachel Bowers said. “He is just such a stand-up coach, and I have a lot of respect for him.”

Presnell ranks 41st on the all-time victories list of NCAA (all levels) and NAIA women’s basketball coaches, and is 21st among active coaches. His record at Boise State is 296-181. He coached 18 seasons at Seattle Pacific (396-127).

“I’ve been fortunate to be hanging around a long time, and I’ve gotten to work with two great universities and administrations,” Presnell told reporters in a post-game Zoom interview. “I was really excited about some of the things my old players said today. It was kind of reminiscing, so it was a little nostalgic for me. But, you know, it’s another season and it’s another opportunity to work with young people (despite) all the stuff that’s going on, so I really appreciate it.”

The Broncos (1-0) started juniors Jade Loville and Bowers along with three true freshmen: Mary Kay Naro, Abby Muse and Alexis Mark. Redshirt senior Mallory McGwire, who was voted to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team, did not play against the Yotes (0-1) as she works through COVID-19 protocol.

Loville picked up right where she left off last season, scoring a career-high 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting, with two rebounds and five assists. The Sammamish, Washington, product led the Broncos with 20 points in their final game of the 2019-20 season, which was an 80-76 overtime victory over Fresno State in the title game of the Mountain West Tournament.

Bowers added 18 points and eight rebounds, and teamed with Loville as the only players on the court Friday who scored for Boise State a year ago.

“Those guys know what we’re trying to do. They know our culture,” Presnell said.

Naro held her own at point guard in her first collegiate start. She facilitated the Broncos’ transition game, leading to 32 fast-break points and 33 points off turnovers.

Naro, who is from Beaverton, Oregon, totaled a team-leading seven assists to go with a game-high 10 rebounds and five points. Mark chipped in 16 points and six boards, redshirt freshman Chinma Njoku had 14 points and eight rebounds, and true freshman Martina Machalova scored all seven of her points over the final 1:30 of the game. All nine Broncos who played made at least one basket.

“Even though she’s a freshman, I think she’s a natural leader. It just comes so naturally to her,” Bowers said of Naro. “... She’s talking on defense and offense, and she does have really good court vision. She sees everything, and ... she almost passes like (single-season assists leader) Jayde Christopher did last year. She’s just throwing dimes down the court.”

Boise State is scheduled to resume nonconference play Sunday against Weber State. Tipoff is 1 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena, and the game will be streamed online on the Mountain West Network.

“Boise State is a great team,” said College of Idaho coach Janis Beal in a press release. “They lost a lot of kids, but they are still a great program.”