The Mountain West basketball poll is out, and expectations are high for Boise State

There are 10 players on the 2020-21 Boise State men’s basketball team who have yet to play their first game for the Broncos.

But those five Division I transfers, two junior college recruits and three freshmen — paired with the Broncos’ four returners — are expected to contend for a conference title and NCAA Tournament berth.

The Broncos were picked to finish second in the Mountain West in a preseason poll of media members released Wednesday.

Redshirt senior guard Derrick Alston, Jr. was chosen as the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, an honor last bestowed on a Bronco when current Chicago Bull Chandler Hutchison was recognized ahead of the 2017-18 season.

In July, Alston removed his name from the 2020 NBA Draft and announced his intention to return for his redshirt senior season with the aim of leading the Broncos to a Mountain West championship.

Last season, the 6-foot-9, 190-pound guard averaged 17.3 points per game for the Broncos. It was the No. 4 mark in the Mountain West and tied for the 19th-highest single-season scoring average in Boise State history. He also dished out a team-leading 98 assists to go with 167 rebounds and a free-throw percentage of 80.8%.

Alston was voted to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team for the second year in a row. He is joined on this year’s team by Bryce Hamilton (UNLV), Matt Mitchell (SDSU), Neemias Queta (Utah State) and Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State). UNLV also garnered Preseason Newcomer of the Year (David Jenkins) and Preseason Freshman of the Year (Nick Blake) honors.

The Broncos, who are coming off a 20-12 season, received four first-place votes and 188 points. Defending regular-season champion San Diego State earned the nod at No. 1 with 14 first-place votes and 211 points. Utah State, which won the 2020 Mountain West Tournament, was the only other team to receive first-place votes (2), and the Aggies landed at No. 3 with 177 points.

Alston is joined by fellow returners RayJ Dennis, Max Rice and Abu Kigab, while Division I transfers Marcus Shaver, Jr. (Portland), Devonaire Doutrive (Arizona), Emmanuel Akot (Arizona), Donovan Ivory (UMass Lowell) and Mladen Armus (East Tennessee State) will all be eligible to play for the Broncos after sitting out last season.

The Broncos also added junior college transfers Naje Smith (Cochise College) and Lukas Milner (Johnson County CC), plus freshmen Kasean Pryor (Chicago, Illinois), Burke Smith (Glen Allen, Virginia) and Pavle Kuzmanovic (Loznica, Serbia).

Only five teams in the country have more newcomers on their roster this year — Arkansas (12) and 11 newcomers each for Alcorn State, Arizona, Seattle and South Dakota. And only four teams have fewer returning lettermen than the Broncos — Kentucky (2) and three lettermen each for Arkansas, East Tennessee State and Georgia Southern.

On Monday, the Mountain West announced an adjustment to the league schedule and format, which will go from 18 to 20 games. Teams will now face each other in a two-game series in the same week, with a one-day break between contests. Each school will have five home and five road series.

By reducing the travel schedule by four weeks, the conference hopes to mitigate potential virus exposures.

League play is scheduled to begin in December and conclude the last week of February. It also offers flexibility to potentially reschedule games that may need to be postponed as the schedule plays out.

The Mountain West has not yet released its revised schedule, and Boise State is still working to finalize its nonconference schedule. The Broncos will likely begin the season Nov. 25 at home against a non-Division I opponent. They are then set to travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to play two games, including a matchup in the Southwest Showcase against Sam Houston State on Nov. 29 at Dickies Arena.

2020-21 MOUNTAIN WEST PRESEASON POLL

1. San Diego State (14) 211

2. Boise State (4) 188

3. Utah State (2) 177

4. UNLV 160

5. Colorado State 141

6. Nevada 114

7. New Mexico 106

8. Fresno State 93

9. Wyoming 59

10. Air Force 39

11. San José State 32

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.