Boise State’s upset effort against potential NCAA tourney team falls short in OT

The Boise State men’s basketball team has suffered tough loss after tough loss all season, and another came Saturday as the Broncos fell 78-71 in overtime against Utah State at Taco Bell Arena.
The Aggies, ranked No. 36 in the NCAA’s latest NET rankings, improved to 22-6 overall and 12-3 in Mountain West play. Boise State fell to 11-16, 6-8.
Utah State’s Sam Merrill scored on a layup and hit the ensuing free throw with 15.2 seconds left to force overtime. He finished with 32 points. Boise State was led by Derrick Alston’s 22 points and Justinian Jessup’s 21. Jessup missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation. He scored seven points in 74 seconds late in regulation to give the Broncos a lead.
Boise State scored just one field goal in overtime, an Alston 3-pointer, but missed its other four field goal attempts. Alex Hobbs made 2-of-4 free throws in the final 32 seconds of regulation. He came into the game making 91.3 percent of his free throws.
