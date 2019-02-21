Boise State parts ways with freshman guard after his arrest

Boise State freshman Jaycson Bereal is no longer with the Boise State men’s basketball team.
Bereal’s profile was removed from the online Boise State men’s basketball roster on Thursday and a Boise State spokesman confirmed his departure.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, also posted a message on his Twitter account that read in part: “Boise State University will always be a part of me.” He was redshirting this season.
Bereal, 19, was arrested early Feb. 10 by Boise Police and booked into the Ada County jail at 1:36 a.m. on misdemeanor charges of battery and loitering at a business that sells alcohol, according to the arrest records on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website.
According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by the Idaho Statesman, Bereal was at the Amsterdam Lounge in Boise when an employee of the 21-and-older bar overheard him say he had just graduated from high school. The employee asked to see Bereal’s identification, which he refused to provide. Bereal then began physically fighting the employee in an attempt to not be taken out of the club, according to the affidavit.
“Outside of the club Bereal continuously kept coming up to the entrance of the club and at one point punched (the employee) in the face with a closed fist,” the affidavit read.
Boise State coach Leon Rice said last week that Bereal had been suspended from the team indefinitely as the school looked into the details of the arrest.
Bereal was not on the bench for several games this season, including a home game against Wyoming on Jan. 26 and road trips to Colorado State (Jan. 29) and Nevada (Feb. 2). He also was not on the bench for a Feb. 9 home win over San Jose State.
When asked about Bereal’s absence after the Wyoming game, Rice said, “We hold them to a standard, and if they’re not at that standard, then they lose basketball privileges.”
Rice later said Bereal did not make some road trips to focus on academics.
