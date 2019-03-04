Boise State women win outright conference title at home for the first time

Coach Gordy Presnell was doused with shredded paper — hey, Gatorade would be dangerous on the hardwood — as his Boise State women’s basketball team soaked in a second straight Mountain West Conference regular-season championship.
The Broncos defeated New Mexico 70-66 on Monday night at Taco Bell Arena to clinch the regular-season title outright and the No. 1 seed at next week’s conference tournament.
Senior Marta Hermida led the Broncos with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists, and junior A’Shanti Coleman added 17 points.
The Broncos wrap up conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday against Air Force in USAFA, Colorado.
The Mountain West Tournament begins Sunday, but the Broncos earned a first-round bye. They will play at 1 p.m. MT Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
