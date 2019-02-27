Boise State men lose at home for the seventh time this season

The Boise State men’s basketball team continued its tumble down the Mountain West Conference standings with a 76-62 loss to Colorado State on Wednesday night at Taco Bell Arena.
The two teams entered the game tied for seventh in the standings, and Boise State (11-17 overall, 6-9 Mountain West) could have assured itself the head-to-head tiebreaker with the win. Instead, the Broncos lost their seventh home game of the season, which is the most in nine years.
Boise State has three games remaining in the season and is guaranteed to finish the regular season with a losing record for the first time since 2011-12.
Justinian Jessup scored 10 points in less than 4 minutes, but he about the only Bronco to find an offensive rhythm in the first half. Jessup got going with back-to-back 3-pointers and finished 4-for-7 from the field in the first 20 minutes. The rest of the Broncos shot a combined 7-for-25 (28 percent) from the floor, resulting in a 33-26 deficit at the break.
Things only got worse in the second half, as the Rams shot 70.8 percent from the field while holding the Broncos to just 18.5 percent from deep.
Jessup totaled 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Alex Hobbs added 12 points and RJ Williams had 10.
Next up for the Broncos is a rematch against UNLV, which topped Boise State 83-72 on Feb. 6. Saturday’s game tips off at 8:30 p.m. MT at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
