Boise State men lose second straight on road; women lock up first-round tournament bye

Boise State’s uphill climb just got steeper.
After their 71-65 loss to San Diego State on Saturday night, the Broncos will have to win their five remaining games to avoid finishing the regular season with a losing record for the first time since 2011-12.
Junior guard Justinian Jessup pulled the Broncos within 68-65 on a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining. But the Aztecs converted on the front end of a pair of one-and-one opportunities to go 3-for-4 from the free-throw line and seal the win at Viejas Arena.
It was the second straight road loss for the Broncos (11-15, 6-7 MW) and fourth in the last five games.
Boise State went 13-17 overall in 2011-12, which was the Broncos’ first season in the Mountain West and second year under coach Leon Rice.
Jessup paced the Broncos against the Aztecs with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes. Redshirt sophomore Derrick Alston contributed 12 points in 25 minutes, and nine Broncos scored in all.
San Diego State (16-9, 8-4) had four players notch double-digit scoring totals, led by Devin Watson’s 19 points. Watson shot all four of the Aztecs’ final free throws and had 16 of his 19 points in the second half.
Women: Boise State 91, San Diego State 67
The Boise State women kept their perfect Mountain West Conference home record intact with a victory over San Diego State on Saturday afternoon at Taco Bell Arena.
The Broncos (21-3, 12-1 MW) improved to 7-0 at home in league play behind junior guard Braydey Hodgins, who extended her streak of 20-point games to four with a game-high 22 points. Hodgins also had five assists, five steals and four rebounds in 38 minutes. She is the first Bronco to post four straight 20-point games since Kati Isham in 2010.
“I felt like we performed well in all phases of the game,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said in a press release. “I thought our kids were really unselfish and shot the ball at a high percentage. It was a great win for us.”
The victory assures Boise State at least a top-five seed and a first-round bye in next month’s Mountain West Tournament, where the Broncos are the two-time defending champions. Thanks to New Mexico’s 77-70 loss at Fresno State on Saturday, Boise State also increases its lead atop the conference standings to two games over the Aztecs and 2.5 games over Wyoming with five remaining.
Boise State’s bench combined for 29 points against the Aztecs (10-13, 5-7), led by Tess Amundsen’s season-high 15 points and career-high eight rebounds. The bench’s strong performance helped compensate for the absence of junior guard Riley Lupfer, who sat out for the third straight game with an undisclosed injury.
“Riley is one of the main keys to this team, so it is really hard to have her on the curb because of all that she brings to the team,” Boise State senior Marta Hermida said in a press release. “We knew that we had to step up for her. If you don’t have your teammate, you have to make sure that she doesn’t feel as bad as I’m sure she feels right now not being able to play. We all need to contribute to make sure that we help her.”
With her game-leading seven assists, Boise State redshirt junior Jayde Christopher now has 136 assists this season, which is the sixth-highest single-season total in program history.
Gymnastics: Broncos rock beam rotation
The No. 10 Boise State gymnastics team broke a tie going into the final rotation against No. 20 BYU with a record-setting performance on balance beam.
The Broncos posted a program-best cumulative beam score of 49.550 to defeat the Cougars 197.175 to 196.900 on Friday night at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.
Senior Shani Remme broke her career-best all-around score with a 39.600 to claim her 21st all-around title. Remme also tied with teammate Emily Muhlenhaupt for first on bars with a pair of 9.950s and shared the beam title with Courtney McGregory with 9.950s.
Boise State’s next competition is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, against No. 6 Denver and No. 23 Iowa State in Denver.
WOMEN: BOISE ST. 91, SAN DIEGO ST. 67
SAN DIEGO ST. (10-13)
ADAMS, Mallory 4-12 7-9 17; DORNSTAUDER, Zayn 6-10 2-4 14; ADAMS, Tea 5-10 3-5 13; MURRAY, Naje 4-10 0-0 9; VANDERDOES, Baylee 1-2 2-4 4; RAMOS, Sophia 1-3 0-0 3; GOMEZ, Loli 1-2 0-0 3; VILLA, Kennedi 1-1 0-0 2; GOMEZ, Arantxa 1-1 0-0 2; TERRY, Monique 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 14-22 67.
BOISE ST. (21-3)
HODGINS, Braydey 7-12 4-4 22; HERMIDA, Marta 5-9 2-2 16; AMUNDSEN, Tess 6-11 1-1 15; COLEMAN, A’Shanti 4-9 2-2 10; HARRELL, Joyce 4-5 0-0 8; CHRISTOPHER, Jayde 3-7 0-0 6; BOWERS, Rachel 2-2 1-2 5; TOTH, Emerald 1-1 1-2 3; LOVILLE, Jade 1-4 0-0 2; GALERON, Sofia 1-3 0-0 2; WOERNER, Ellie 1-2 0-0 2; VANDERSCHAAF, Marijk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 11-13 91.
San Diego St.................. 20 15 14 18 — 67
Boise St...................... 28 22 18 23 — 91
3-point goals — San Diego St. 5-17 (ADAMS, Mallory 2-5; GOMEZ, Loli 1-2; RAMOS, Sophia 1-3; MURRAY, Naje 1-6; ADAMS, Tea 0-1), Boise St. 10-26 (HERMIDA, Marta 4-7; HODGINS, Braydey 4-7; AMUNDSEN, Tess 2-6; CHRISTOPHER, Jayde 0-1; LOVILLE, Jade 0-2; GALERON, Sofia 0-2; WOERNER, Ellie 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — San Diego St. 28 (ADAMS, Tea 5; ADAMS, Mallory 5), Boise St. 38 (AMUNDSEN, Tess 8). Assists — San Diego St. 17 (RAMOS, Sophia 5), Boise St. 23 (CHRISTOPHER, Jayde 7). Total fouls — San Diego St. 13, Boise St. 16. Technical fouls — None. A — 1,875.
