One-possession games continue to be Boise State’s kryptonite in close loss at Fresno

Alex Hobbs took the outlet pass from Derrick Alston and dribbled down court with his eye on the game-winning shot.
But Hobbs’ 3-pointer from the right elbow hit the backboard and bounced off the front of the rim, sending Boise State to a 65-63 loss against Fresno State on Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center.
Boise State dropped to 1-6 in games decided by a single possession. The only other year the Broncos (11-14, 6-6 MW) have had six losses by one possession or less is the 1983-84 season.
“We keep getting ourselves in these situations, and we could take it two ways,” Hobbs said. “Coach told us in the locker room we can hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves, or we can get back to work and find out how to win these games.”
Hobbs paced the Broncos in the back-and-forth Mountain West contest with 18 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. He was the only Bronco in double figures in a game that featured 16 lead changes and 11 ties.
Boise State will not return home to Boise between road games this week. The Broncos will travel directly to San Diego and spend the next few days preparing for their game Saturday against the Aztecs. Tipoff is 5 p.m. MT at Viejas Arena, and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
This story will be updated.
Women: Boise State 83, Fresno State 76
Even without its leading scorer, the Boise State women’s basketball team wasn’t rattled.
The Broncos withstood a 22-point second half from Mountain West scoring leader Candice White to sweep the season series against the Bullodogs (15-8, 8-4 MW) and remain alone in first place in the league standings. White made three 3-pointers in the final five minutes to help Fresno State rally from a 19-point deficit.
The Broncos (20-3, 10-1) played without Riley Lupfer for the second straight game. The junior guard was injured last week against UNLV and has been day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
Ten Broncos scored in all, including three in double figures, led by Braydey Hodgins with 21 points. It was Hodgins’ third straight 20-point game and her performance last week earned her Mountain West Player of the Week honors.
Boise State completes its two-game homestand on Saturday against San Diego State. It is the second meeting of the season between the two Mountain West teams. The Broncos withstood a late Aztec comeback for a 69-66 win on Jan. 5 in San Diego. Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena, and fans are asked to wear pink for a Pink Out.
