Red-hot opponent delivers another setback to Boise State men’s basketball team

The Boise State men’s basketball team shot 52.7 percent from the field on Wednesday night at Taco Bell Arena.
The only problem?
UNLV was on fire from beyond the arc.
The Rebels made 14-of-26 shots from 3-point range for an 83-72 victory over the Broncos in a Mountain West Conference matchup between the conference’s fifth-place teams.
Noah Robotham led the way for the Rebels (12-10, 6-4 MW), making 5-of-6 from deep to finish with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Six UNLV players connected from 3-point range, with four of those players making two or more.
UNLV outscored Boise State 44-29 in the second half as four Rebels reached double-digit scoring.
The Broncos (10-13, 5-5) opened the game on an 8-0 run and led the Rebels by as many as 10 points in the first half. Boise State shot 61.5 percent from the field, but the game remained close at halftime, 43-39, thanks to strong 3-point shooting by UNLV.
The Rebels went 8-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half, getting triples from five different players.
Redshirt senior Zach Haney, who started the first 19 games of the season, gave the Broncos an early boost off the bench with 11 points. Haney scored nine straight points over a stretch of 2:28 for a 23-13 lead with 10:40 on the clock. Haney finished with 13 points, while Derrick Alston paced the Broncos with 17 points. Alex Hobbs added 16 points and five rebounds.
