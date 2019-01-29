Boise State has struggled in games decided by a single possession. That changed at CSU.

Just a 45-minute drive from his hometown of Longmont, Colorado, Justinian Jessup was clearly feeling comfortable.
The Boise State junior guard scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Broncos to a 70-68 victory over Colorado State on Tuesday night at Moby Arena in a Mountain West game that came down to the closing seconds.
The Broncos led 67-60 with 43.6 seconds left, but the Rams made two 3-pointers in a span of 19 seconds to make it a one-possession game with 18.2 on the clock.
David Wacker and Derrick Alston each made 1-of-2 free throws down the stretch to help the Broncos withstand Colorado State’s comeback attempt.
The Broncos entered Tuesday’s game 0-5 in games decided by a single possession.
Boise State started the game 0-for-5 from 3-point range and fell behind by 10 points, 16-6, with 11:37 remaining before halftime. The Broncos appeared confused on the defensive end, allowing several virtually uncontested layups in the early going.
But once Marcus Dickinson broke through from beyond the arc with 11:07 on the clock, the Broncos steadily made up the deficit. Hobbs scored on back-to-back drives for a layup and hit a 3-pointer to pull within 24-21. Dickinson gave Boise State its first lead, 28-26, on a floater in the key with 4:01 to play, and the Broncos closed the half on a 29-14 run.
The Broncos will be on the road again Saturday at No. 8 Nevada. The game tips off at 4 p.m. MT on the CBS Sports Network. The Wolf Pack needed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Boise State 72-71 on Jan. 15 at Taco Bell Arena.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
