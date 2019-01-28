Colorado State’s double-double machine to be tough test for Boise State’s big men

As redshirt seniors, Zach Haney and David Wacker are the two most seasoned players on the Boise State men’s basketball team.
And the Broncos will be looking to both men to set the tone Tuesday night against Colorado State at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.
Haney and Wacker will be tasked with containing 6-foot-11 Rams center Nico Carvacho, who leads the Mountain West and ranks sixth in the nation with 12 double-doubles in 20 games this season.
“He’s just an amazing, amazing player,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “The effort he puts into rebounding and the consistency he brings ... with the best stats in the country rebounding the basketball, he’s a man after my own heart. I’ll tell you that much.”
Carvacho leads the nation at 12.5 rebounds per game while also averaging a team-leading 15.4 points, and he is shooting at a clip of 57.8 percent from the floor, which is tops in the conference.
“He’s got great hands and great feet,” Rice said. “But the most important thing ... is the persistence and the continuous effort. There’s nobody in the country that puts more effort into doing that than what he does.”
The 6-11 Haney and 6-10 Wacker easily match Carvacho in size, but neither Boise State player has performed to Carvacho’s level this season. Haney averages 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while playing 20.3 minutes per game. Wacker has contributed 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.5 minutes off the bench.
Haney started the first 19 games of the season, but Wacker replaced him against Wyoming last Saturday. Rice said Monday afternoon that he plans to start Wacker against the Rams.
While Haney and Wacker will be Carvacho’s primary defenders, Rice says it will require a team effort to keep him off the boards.
“It’s its own unique battle having to guard Carvacho, no doubt about it,” Rice said.
Notes: Tuesday’s game at CSU will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet/Root Sports Northwest and on 670 AM. ... Redshirting freshman Jaycson Bereal was not on Boise State’s bench for Saturday’s home game against Wyoming. Rice said Bereal is still on the team but did make the following statement regarding his absence: “We hold them to a standard, and if they’re not at that standard, then they lose basketball privileges.”
Women: Former Idaho prep star faces BSU
When the Boise State women’s basketball team hosts Colorado State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Taco Bell Arena, there will be two familiar faces on the Rams’ roster.
Centennial High graduates Lauren Brocke and Tori Williams led the Patriots to the 2017 5A state championship, and both now play at Colorado State (7-11, 1-6 MW).
Brocke, a 6-3 redshirt freshman, has played in all 18 of the Rams’ games, including six starts. She’s averaging 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Williams is sitting out this season after transferring from Utah.
The Broncos (15-3, 6-1) are coming off their first league loss of the season at Wyoming, which ended a 10-game winning streak.
Gymnastics: Broncos’ Remme recognized
Boise State senior Shani Remme was named the Mountain Rim Gymnast of the Week on Monday for the second time in three weeks.
Remme won the all-around title against Southern Utah with a score of 39.500. She also earned co-beam specialist (9.900) and floor specialist (9.925) honors. With 18 career all-around wins, Remme is tied with Julie Wagner for the program record.
Boise State’s Courtney McGregor and Sarah Means were recognized as bars and vault specialists, respectively, for the week.
