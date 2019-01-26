Boise State men handle Wyoming with ease to end three-game skid

RJ Williams had been in a funk for more than a month.
After leading the Broncos in scoring and rebounding during their nonconference schedule, Williams lost his touch and eventually his spot in the starting lineup as Mountain West Conference play progressed.
On Saturday, Williams took advantage of a struggling Wyoming team to get back some of his mojo.
The 6-foot-7 junior scored a team-best 18 points as the Broncos handed the Cowboys a 77-52 loss in Mountain West action at Taco Bell Arena.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It was Williams’ first double-digit scoring game since he had 17 points against Pacific on Dec. 22, 2018.
Junior Alex Hobbs added 13 points and five rebounds, and Marcus Dickinson chipped in four 3-pointers for 12 points as eight Broncos scored and nine logged minutes.
This story will be updated.
Comments