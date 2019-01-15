Boise State pushes No. 10 Nevada to the brink in Mountain West showdown

When No. 10 Nevada desperately needed a big shot, Cody Martin delivered.
With the shot clock winding down, the redshirt senior made a 3-pointer to assure Nevada a 72-71 victory over Boise State on Tuesday night at Taco Bell Arena.
Boise State got the ball back with 4.5 seconds left after Martin’s shot. The Broncos’ first attempt to inbound the ball was batted away. Justinian Jessup then received the inbounds pass on the second try and hoisted a 3-point shot from about 40 feet out that bounced off the backboard as the buzzer sounded.
“It was a stupid play on my part,” Jessup said. “I had probably a second and a half more to take a dribble and shoot it.”
Alex Hobbs led the Broncos with 19 points. Hobbs’ layup with 1:39 remaining in the game put Boise State ahead 71-69. Jessup added 17 points, Derrick Alston had 14, and Marcus Dickinson added 11.
Five Nevada players scored in double figures, paced by Cody Martin with 16.
Boise State plays at home again Saturday against Fresno State (12-4, 3-1 MW). The Broncos’ Mountain West matchup against the Bulldogs tips off at 3:30 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena and will be televised on AT&T SportsNet. The two teams met just once last season, with the Broncos winning 70-64 in Fresno.
This story will be updated.
Women: Broncos prepare for title rematch
The Boise State women’s basketball team will be in Reno on Wednesday for a rematch of last year’s Mountain West championship game against Nevada (5-10, 1-3 MW).
Boise State (12-2, 3-0) edged the Wolf Pack 62-60 for the title on A’Shanti Coleman’s buzzer beater after the two teams split their regular-season meetings during the 2017-18 season.
“I think they’ll be up for it. I would if I was them,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “They were 10 seconds away from getting to go to the NCAA Tournament, so I know their kids will be fired up.”
Wednesday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center and will air on WatchStadium.com and 1350 AM.
The Broncos have won 13 straight games in Mountain West play dating back to last season and are one of just two teams left with perfect league records. If Boise State beats the Wolf Pack, it would set up a first-place showdown against Fresno State (11-4, 4-0 MW) on Saturday. The Bulldogs will be coming off a mid-week bye.
