Boise State women set program record for consecutive Mountain West wins

With a 12-2 record and a Mountain West Conference win streak that has reached a program-record 13 games, it’s clear the Boise State women’s basketball team is playing well.
The Broncos are about to get even better.
Redshirt senior Marijke Vanderschaaf played her first game in more than a year, scoring six points in five minutes off the bench in the Broncos’ 99-68 victory over San Jose State on Saturday afternoon at Taco Bell Arena.
It was the 6-foot-3 post’s first game since Dec. 7, 2017, when she tore the ACL in her left knee just 30 seconds into a nonconference game against Washington.
After Vanderschaaf’s injury, the Broncos were forced to play the remainder of the 2017-18 season without a dominant true post on the interior, and they still managed to win both the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. If Vanderschaaf can quickly return to form, she’ll provide the perfect complement to the Broncos’ deadly perimeter shooters.
Against the Spartans, all 12 Broncos who logged minutes managed to score. Freshman post Rachel Bowers led all scorers with 14 points, and Marta Hermida (13), A’Shanti Coleman (12) and Riley Lupfer (10) also reached double figures.
With the victory, Boise State earns its first 3-0 start in Mountain West play.
Up next for the Broncos (12-2, 3-0 MW) is a rematch of last year’s Mountain West championship game against Nevada. Boise State edged the Wolf Pack 62-60 for the title on A’Shanti Coleman’s buzzer beater after the two teams split their regular-season meetings last season.
Boise State plays at Nevada at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reno. The game will air on WatchStadium.com and 1350 AM.
Note: The Boise State men’s basketball team (7-8, 2-0 MW) played at San Jose State (3-11, 0-3) on Saturday. This story will be updated with results from the men’s game.
