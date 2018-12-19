Boise State men lose another heartbreaker; Bronco women cruise in nonconference finale

RJ Williams scored with 6.3 seconds left to give the Boise State men’s basketball team a one-point lead.
But senior guard James Batemon went coast-to-coast for a layup in the final seconds as Loyola Marymount escaped with a 70-69 win on Wednesday night at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles.
Batemon totaled a game-best 30 points as the Lions improved to 11-1, matching their win total from all of last season.
“We made winning plays, that was big for our team,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a postgame radio interview with Bob Behler on 670 AM. “I just really wish they could have got rewarded with the win, because the way they did everything — especially down the stretch — it was about as good as you could do it and against a really good team.
“... We made the winning bucket, we just didn’t get the winning stop.”
After finishing with just two points in a loss to Oregon last Saturday, Williams returned to form with a team-high 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Williams, who is from Los Angeles, scored the Broncos’ final eight points of the game, eventually turning a 67-61 deficit into a 69-68 lead with his layup following a timeout with 7.9 seconds remaining in the game.
This story will be updated.
Women: Boise State 88, Southern Utah 53
The Boise State women’s basketball team set out with a goal this season to play better during its nonconference schedule.
With Wednesday’s 88-53 victory over Southern Utah at Taco Bell Arena, the Broncos are 9-2 heading into Mountain West play in the new year. That’s considerably better than the 6-5 record the Broncos had at this time last season.
“We set a goal and we worked hard for it,” Boise State senior Joyce Harrell said in a postgame interview. “Every day everybody put in the time after practice. That’s what really matters, not just the two hours a day that you have but the practice outside that. That was really important.”
The Broncos shot 63.8 percent from the floor — the third-highest single-game shooting percentage in program history — and led by as many as 41 points against the Thunderbirds (3-6).
Junior A’Shanti Coleman led the way with 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field and was one of five Broncos to reach double digits scoring.
Freshman forward Rachel Bowers had the best game of her young career, notching a career-high 13 points and a team-leading seven rebounds. The 6-foot-3 Bowers has provided valuable minutes off the bench in place of injured senior post Marijke Vanderschaaf, who is still recovering from an ACL tear she sustained last season.
“I am so happy for Rachel. She has done awesome. She always has the most positive attitude,” Harrell said. “She is always asking questions and just seeing her grow since the first game where she almost didn’t want to call for the ball to now, where she is demanding the ball. ... It is so nice to see it happen and how fast it has happened.”
The Broncos will have the next week off for Christmas break. They’ll return to Boise on Dec. 27 to resume preparations for their Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday, Jan. 2, against Wyoming (6-2). Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena.
The Broncos and Cowgirls split their two meetings last season, with each team winning on the road.
“We have this whole Christmas break off, but I know Wyoming. They are going to be in the gym working out,” Coleman said. “They are a tough team. They are very fundamental. That is the thing coach told us this entire week, even though it is Christmas break we still have to beef up, get in some workouts and do what we need to do.”
Presnell’s contract up for review
On Thursday, the Idaho State Board of Education is scheduled to vote on an amendment to Presnell’s current contract, which runs through March 31, 2023. Presnell’s salary of $240,000 annually for the 2018-19 season and $250,000 annually thereafter beginning in 2019-20 will remain unchanged.
The revision includes increased incentives for academic and athletic performance, which could increase his annual pay by $178,000. Under the current contract, Presnell is eligible for $78,000 in incentives.
The new contract also calls for a buyout of $40,000 should Presnell leave the program before March 31, 2019, and a buyout of $20,000 if he leaves before March 16, 2020.
