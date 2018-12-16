Boise State women bring home second tournament title in a month with win over UW

Marta Hermida made a 3-pointer on Boise State’s opening possession to become the 20th Bronco in program history with 1,000 career points.
The Broncos followed Hermida’s lead from there, making 14 total triples to beat Washington 73-69 and claim the 2018 Husky Classic championship on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
It is the second tournament title in less than a month for Boise State, which also won the Beach Classic in Long Beach, California, at the end of November.
“It’s a great win for our program, and hopefully we’re moving in the right direction,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell told the Idaho Statesman in a postgame interview. “This is a brick that you put on the wall, and if we can just keep going up a little bit, I’ll be real excited.”
Junior guard Riley Lupfer — who set Mountain West and Boise State single-season records last season with 122 made 3-pointers — went 7-for-12 from 3-point range for a game-best 22 points. Lupfer was named to the all-tournament team, her second such honor of the season.
Fellow junior guard Braydey Hodgins went home with Husky Classic MVP honors. Hodgins combined for 33 points and 10 rebounds in two games and made two free throws with 8.0 seconds left to seal the win. Sixteen of Hodgins’ 19 points against the Huskies came in the second half.
“I was really pleased with our guard line,” Presnell said. “The four that play the most minutes — Braydey, Riley, Jayde (Christopher) and Marta.”
Christopher set tournament (19) and single-game (11) records for assists, and Lupfer’s seven triples also set a single-game tournament record and matched her career high.
Hermida finished with 12 points, bringing her career total with the Broncos to 1,009.
After building as much as a 13-point lead in the second quarter, Boise State allowed a 15-2 Huskies run to close out the first half tied at 35-35.
The Huskies went right back at it at the start of the third quarter, scoring six straight points for a 41-35 lead. Presnell called a timeout, and the Broncos responded with an 8-0 run of their own.
“We came out in the third quarter and we just got killed in the first three minutes,” Presnell said. “We could have rolled over, but then we did a great job the rest of the quarter.”
Trying for a 15th title in its own tournament, Washington pulled within 71-69 on Missy Peterson’s jumper from the left elbow with 28 seconds left.
Boise State then turned it over while trying to inbound the ball, but Washington’s Amber Melgoza had her shot blocked and Hodgins retrieved the ball and was immediately fouled.
Hodgins missed both free throws with 19.2 seconds left, but she got to redeem herself seconds later to give Boise State the four-point win.
“For me it’s just a next play thing, next play mentality,” Hodgins said. “That’s the same with turnovers, that’s the same with anything. And I’ve made so many free throws in my life and my career that it’s just another free throw.”
In Saturday’s first round, the Broncos had four players score in double digits in a 78-64 win over Saint Francis (Pa.). Hodgins led the way with 15 points, Lupfer chipped in 13, A’Shanti Coleman had 12 and Jade Loville added 11.
Boise State (8-2) wraps up its nonconference schedule on Wednesday. The Broncos host Southern Utah (3-5) in a 5:30 p.m. game at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State then begins Mountain West play at home on Wednesday, Jan. 2, against Wyoming (6-2).
