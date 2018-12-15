Cold second half puts brakes on Boise State’s upset bid at Oregon

Boise State Basketball

By Rachel Roberts

December 15, 2018 09:03 PM

Boise State huddles up during its men’s basketball game against Oregon on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.
EUGENE, Oregon

The Boise State men’s basketball team thought it was going to have to contain 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol for a win in Oregon territory.

Instead, the Broncos faced a much more menacing foe.

Boise State’s two leading scorers went a combined 1-for-15 from the field in a 66-54 loss to the Ducks on Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena.

Alex Hobbs finished with a game-high 21 points, but a cold second half doomed the Broncos (4-6).

RJ Williams and Justinian Jessup entered Saturday’s game averaging a combined 29.0 points, but the pair teamed up for just four points against the Ducks (7-3).

Hobbs was shooting with military precision in the first half. The junior from La Porte, Texas, went 6-for-8 from the floor and 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Hobbs scored 10 of the Broncos’ final 13 points of the first half and had a season-high 16 points by halftime. With time running out on the shot clock, Hobbs made a 3 in the face of his defender to give Boise State a 28-24 lead going into the break.

Bol did not play for the Ducks on Saturday after sustaining a left foot injury earlier in the week. He will undergo further evaluation next week, according to an Oregon press release.

Bol, the son of NBA shot-blocking king Manute Bol, is averaging 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Up next for the Broncos is a road trip to California to play Loyola Marymount (9-1). Tipoff is 8 p.m. MT on Wednesday at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Broncos beat the Lions 68-48 last season at Taco Bell Arena.

