Cold second half puts brakes on Boise State’s upset bid at Oregon

The Boise State men’s basketball team thought it was going to have to contain 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol for a win in Oregon territory.
Instead, the Broncos faced a much more menacing foe.
Boise State’s two leading scorers went a combined 1-for-15 from the field in a 66-54 loss to the Ducks on Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Alex Hobbs finished with a game-high 21 points, but a cold second half doomed the Broncos (4-6).
RJ Williams and Justinian Jessup entered Saturday’s game averaging a combined 29.0 points, but the pair teamed up for just four points against the Ducks (7-3).
Hobbs was shooting with military precision in the first half. The junior from La Porte, Texas, went 6-for-8 from the floor and 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.
Hobbs scored 10 of the Broncos’ final 13 points of the first half and had a season-high 16 points by halftime. With time running out on the shot clock, Hobbs made a 3 in the face of his defender to give Boise State a 28-24 lead going into the break.
Bol did not play for the Ducks on Saturday after sustaining a left foot injury earlier in the week. He will undergo further evaluation next week, according to an Oregon press release.
Bol, the son of NBA shot-blocking king Manute Bol, is averaging 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
Up next for the Broncos is a road trip to California to play Loyola Marymount (9-1). Tipoff is 8 p.m. MT on Wednesday at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Broncos beat the Lions 68-48 last season at Taco Bell Arena.
