Boise State men’s basketball team suspends starter ahead of Alabama State game

The Boise State athletic department announced the one-game suspension of junior point guard Pat Dembley on Wednesday night.
The men’s basketball transfer from Iowa Western Community College received the suspension for “attitude detrimental to the team,” according to a release.
The Broncos host Alabama State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.
Dembley has started four games this season for the Broncos and is averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.75 assists per game.
It is the second suspension of the season for Dembley, who sat out the Broncos’ exhibition opener against Vanguard for his June arrest on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.
Just last week, Dembley spoke to local media members for the first time. He apologized for the arrest and said the incident did not represent who is as a person.
“I just want everybody to know that that’s not who I am,” Dembley said last week. “I want everybody to know that I’m grateful for second chances, because the coaches didn’t have to take me back after what happened. ... I definitely thought I blew it, but thanks to Coach Rice and all the other coaches. They believed in me and they put their trust in me to not (let it) happen again.”
Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between Boise State and Alabama State, but it is the second game of the season for the Broncos against a team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Boise State beat Jackson State 70-53 on Nov. 16.
The Broncos (3-5) ended a three-game skid with a victory over NCAA Division II Central Washington on Saturday, and can win back-to-back games for the first time this season if they top the Hornets (2-4).
