Sophomore on Boise State men’s basketball team decides to transfer

After appearing in 14 games last season off the bench, sophomore Cam Christon is leaving the Boise State men’s basketball program.
A Boise State team spokesman confirmed the news on Monday.
The 6-foot-6 guard from Allen, Texas, suffered a broken nose that required surgery during October practices, and he has not played in any of the Broncos’ regular-season games this season.
Christon did log two minutes in the Broncos’ exhibition opener against Vanguard on Nov. 5, but he was not on the bench for Boise State’s 82-62 victory over Central Washington last Saturday.
As a freshman, Christon averaged 2.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 5.9 minutes in the 14 games he played in for Boise State in 2017-18. He scored a season-high eight points in his collegiate debut against Eastern Oregon (Nov. 10, 2017), and played a season-high 16 minutes against San Jose State where he had three points, three rebounds and four assists (Jan. 24, 2018).
Christon last appeared in a regular-season game for Boise State against Wyoming on March 3.
