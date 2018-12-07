Lupfer adds to 3-point lore as Boise State women knock off Eastern Washington

If Friday was a dress rehearsal for tournament crunch time in March, the Boise State women’s basketball team passed the practice test with ease.
Balancing a busy week of finals and intense practice coming off their first road loss of the season, the Broncos kept their focus in a 67-55 nonconference victory over Eastern Washington at Taco Bell Arena.
“I think it kind of prepares us for March, because our conference tournament is always during finals,” Boise State guard Braydey Hodgins said during a postgame interview with local media. “These preseason games during finals, it kind of gives us a look ahead.”
Following a disappointing 95-71 loss at Washington State on Dec. 1, the Broncos (6-2) took out their frustration on the one-win Eagles (1-6) with four players reaching double figures and eight Broncos scoring in all.
Junior guard Riley Lupfer made three 3-pointers in the win to bring her career total to 195, passing Brooke Pahukoa’s 193 (2013-17) for second all-time in Boise State history. Abby Vaughan holds the all-time record with 260 made triples from 1999 to 2003, and Lupfer’s 122 3-pointers last season established the program’s single-season record.
Lupfer — who has 17 3s through eight games — finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, but the Broncos were an uncharacteristic 9-for-28 (32.1 percent) from deep. They have shot 45.5 percent or better beyond the arc four times this season — all wins.
“We’ve just got to get our reps in and confidence. The rim shrinks on you and it goes mental a little bit,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “Hopefully we’ll have a game here where the hoop’s pretty big and then we can be off to the races.
“But our 3-point shooters traditionally in the last two or three years haven’t gotten off to a good start, but they will. It’s just a matter of time and effort.”
Boise State junior forward A’Shanti Coleman notched a game-high 16 points and five steals, with two of those steals coming in the first two minutes of the game as the Broncos shot out of the gate for a 7-0 lead. Hodgins added 14 points and a game-leading five assists, and senior Joyce Harrell rounded out the Broncos’ scoring with 10 points in a little more than 18 minutes on the court.
“I was really pleased with A’Shanti Coleman and Braydey Hodgins. I thought both of them played very, very well,” Presnell said. “A’Shanti kept balls alive, and she was really good on the press. ... Braydey ran the show. She played like a seasoned person. She even called some plays out there and got us into good sets. I thought the last two minutes she and A’Shanti were exceptional.”
Boise State will have a week off before its next game, which will be against St. Francis (Pa.) on Dec. 15 in the first round of the Husky Classic in Seattle. The Broncos will then play either host Washington or Montana on Dec. 16.
▪ You can support the continued coverage of women’s sports by signing up for a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Boise State men up next
After five games away from Taco Bell Arena, the Boise State men’s basketball team returns home Saturday. The Broncos (2-5) host Division II Central Washington (4-4) at 2 p.m.
Saturday’s game will be the first meeting between the two programs.
BOISE ST. 67, E. WASHINGTON 55
E. WASHINGTON (1-6)
Jessica McDowell-White 5-10 2-2 15; Violet Kapri Morrow 5-18 4-5 14; Brittany Klaman 3-5 1-2 8; Alissa Sealby 2-3 0-1 5; Grace Kirscher 1-4 2-2 4; Leya DePriest 2-2 0-0 4; Uriah Howard 1-8 0-0 3; Amira Chandler 1-1 0-0 2; Milly Knowles 0-0 0-2 0; Bella Cravens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 9-14 55.
BOISE ST. (6-2)
A’Shanti Coleman 7-9 2-3 16; Braydey Hodgins 5-8 1-2 14; Riley Lupfer 4-14 0-0 11; Joyce Harrell 5-9 0-0 10; Marta Hermida 3-12 0-0 9; Sofia Galeron 2-3 0-0 4; Jayde Christopher 1-5 0-0 2; Ellie Woerner 0-4 1-2 1; Emerald Toth 0-0 0-0 0; Jade Loville 0-1 0-0 0; Rachel Bowers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 4-7 67.
E. Washington....... 15 8 18 14 — 55
Boise St...................... 16 17 16 18 — 67
3-point goals — Eastern Wash. 6-17 (McDowell-White 3-7; Howard 1-2; Sealby 1-2; Klaman 1-2; Kirscher 0-1; Kapri Morrow 0-3), Boise St. 9-28 (Hermida 3-7; Lupfer 3-10; Hodgins 3-6; Christopher 0-3; Woerner 0-1; Loville 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Eastern Wash. 33 (Kapri Morrow 8), Boise St. 37 (Lupfer 6). Assists — Eastern Wash. 8 (Klaman 3), Boise St. 18 (Hodgins 5). Total fouls — Eastern Wash. 14, Boise St. 13. Technical fouls — None. A — 625.
Comments