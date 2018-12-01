In first true road game of season, Boise State women lose a stunner at Washington State

Boise State’s first true road game of the 2018-19 season didn’t go as expected.
The Broncos missed their first nine shots and fell behind by as many as 31 points in a 95-71 loss to Washington State on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington.
Boise State (5-2) entered the game No. 12 in the nation in RPI, while Washington State (4-4) was 286th. But those rankings didn’t translate to the hardwood.
“The game’s mental and the rim shrunk on us a little bit, and we didn’t handle that very well,” Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell said in a postgame radio interview on 1350 AM.
“Hopefully when we get in a situation with this kind of adversity again, we’ll be able to perform a little bit better.”
The Cougars went 13-for-23 from 3-point range, including a clip of 83 percent in the first half, and shot 55 percent from the field overall. Washington State redshirt junior Borislava Hristova notched a game-leading 30 points, and senior Alexys Swedlund added 24 points with five triples.
“They shot the lights out tonight. I think they made seven of their first 10 threes,” Presnell said. “But we’ve got to be able to get a hand up and challenge their shots or run them off the 3-point line early, and we did not do that.”
The Broncos couldn’t match the Cougars’ hot shooting, finishing 26 percent from deep (7-for-27) and 35 percent from the floor.
Freshman Jade Loville led the Broncos off the bench with 18 points. Junior guards Jayde Christopher (11 points) and Riley Lupfer (12 points) also reached double digits.
Lupfer and senior Marta Hermida entered Saturday’s game leading the Broncos in made 3s, but the two combined to go just 2-for-16 against the Cougars.
Note: The Boise State men’s basketball game at Grand Canyon on Saturday night in Phoenix was in progress at press time. Find a full recap from the game at IdahoStatesman.com.
