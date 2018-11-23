Boise State, Idaho women’s basketball teams renew in-state rivalry in California

It took an out-of-state tournament to revive an in-state rivalry.
The Idaho and Boise State women’s basketball teams met for the first time since 2011 at the 2018 Beach Classic on Friday in Long Beach, California.
The Broncos withstood a game-high 30 points from Big Sky preseason MVP Mikayla Ferenz for a 91-85 victory over the Vandals at Walter Pyramid Arena.
Ferenz made 28 of her 30 points and all four of her 3-pointers in the first half as the Vandals went into the break with a 47-44 lead.
The Broncos and Vandals played every season from 1974-75 to 2010-11, with their last meeting coming in the 2011 WAC Tournament. After Friday’s game, Boise State leads the overall series 35-31 and ends a streak of three straight loss to the Vandals.
“It’s a great win,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell told 1350 AM in a post-game radio interview. “They’re run-away favorites in the Big Sky Conference.”
Junior guards Braydey Hodgins and Ellie Woerner each scored 23 points for Boise State. Woerner was 4-for-6 from 3-point range, including a triple and five made free throws in the final 1:16.
“Our coaches told us about the rivalry, and they didn’t need to hype us up for this game,” Woerner told Chris Lewis with 1350 AM. “Even though we’re playing in California, it’s an in-state rival. We want to beat them just as much as they want to beat us, and we got it done tonight.”
Boise State (4-1) continues tournament play against Northern Iowa at 3 p.m. MT on Saturday. Idaho (2-2) takes on host Long Beach State at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“”Emotionally we were on a big, emotional high tonight,” Woerner said. “Now we’ve got to be able to calm down from this one, be excited about the win, but be able to focus in. It’s going to be a mental battle tomorrow.”
