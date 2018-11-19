Boise State women provide first-half ‘punch’ in rare matchup with No. 5 Louisville

The Boise State women’s basketball team kept No. 5 Louisville on its toes for the opening 20 minutes, but the Cardinals played a dominant second half for a 74-55 victory Monday night at Taco Bell Arena.
Asia Durr, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, finished with a game-best 20 points, including a 4-for-7 performance from 3-point range. Arica Carter also reached double digits for the Cardinals (6-0) with 16 points.
“They definitely scouted us better, even playing them last year at halftime it was a 10-point game,” Durr said. “We got a great first punch in the first half, and they didn’t quit fighting.”
The Cardinals outscored the Broncos 43-27 in the second half to pull away in the nonconference matchup.
“Their third quarters are just legendary,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said.
This was the second meeting in 2018 between the two schools. Louisville eliminated Boise State 74-42 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March.
Boise State kept pace with Louisville in the first half. The Broncos got out to a 5-0 lead and were up 12-11 after the first quarter. The Broncos led 28-24 with 2:06 remaining until halftime after back-to-back 3-pointers from Braydey Hodgins, but the Cardinals used a 7-0 run to close out the half with a 31-28 advantage.
Hodgins led the Broncos (3-1) with 12 points, and Riley Lupfer added 11 points. Both players also hit three 3-pointers.
Both teams had 20 rebounds, 12 turnovers, nine fouls, five assists and one blocked shot at the half.
Louisville didn’t let off the gas at the start of the third quarter, outscoring the Broncos 7-1 for a 38-29 lead.
“Gordy does a great job. Those kids play hard,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “They’ve got shooters. They’ve got post play. I hope the fans keep coming out like this. They have a really, really good women’s basketball program here.”
This story will be updated.
