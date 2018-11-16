Boise State women ready to host No. 5 Louisville after 67-point victory

When Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell scheduled Northwest Christian, the Beacons had a 6-foot-4 post and a point guard who was the Cascade Conference’s reigning defensive player of the year.
But Beacons point guard Monique Thompson is now at Cincinnati, and post Anamaria Virjoghe transferred to Gonzaga.
That meant trouble for NAIA Northwest Christian from the get-go.
The Broncos scored the first 16 points of the game and never let off the gas in a 93-26 victory Friday at Taco Bell Arena. The 67-point win is the largest margin of victory for the Broncos under Presnell.
“It was a good game for us to get to play everybody and try to execute things correctly,” Presnell said. “It gets us ready for just a huge week for us this next week.”
For the third straight game, the Broncos got all 12 eligible players on the floor, and all 12 notched two points or more, including six Broncos in double figures.
Junior guard Ellie Woerner led the Broncos in points (14) and rebounds (8), and Riley Lupfer (12), Rachel Bowers (11), Jade Loville (10), Joyce Harrell (10) and A’Shanti Coleman (10) also checked in with double digits.
Boise State went 11-for-22 from 3-point range and held the Beacons to just 13.6 percent shooting. The Beacons’ eight made field goals set a Boise State record for fewest field goals allowed by an opponent. The previous record was nine.
“It obviously gives us a little confidence going into our Monday night game,” Boise State junior guard Braydey Hodgins said. “All week we practiced hard, and it’s a different kind of caliber that we’ve been at, and I think we’re all excited for Monday’s game.”
Boise State (3-0) hosts No. 5 Louisville (2-0) at 7 p.m. Monday at Taco Bell Arena in what might be the biggest game in program history. The Cardinals advanced to the Final Four last season, including a 74-42 win over the Broncos in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
